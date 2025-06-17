MINI and Bulldog Racing have announced the driver lineup for this year’s upcoming 24 Hours of Nürburgring. Among the four talented pilots is Samantha Tan, the 27-year-old Asian-Canadian racer and co-owner of the ST Racing team. She recently extended her role as BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador through 2026. In addition to competing in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, where she drives a BMW M4 GT3 in the GTDX class, she’ll also be piloting a John Cooper Works this weekend at the Green Hell.

With experience in the 24H Series, 12H Mugello, GT World Challenge America, and GT World Challenge Europe, she has certainly earned her place on the demanding Nürburgring endurance grid. Samantha Tan (ST) Racing claimed victories in the Pirelli World Challenge and the Pirelli GT4 America series in 2019 and 2020, before securing the overall 24H Series championship in 2021. In 2022, ST Racing delivered the M4 GT3’s first overall win at the 12H Mugello. Further success followed in 2023 at GTWC Road America and the 3H Barcelona.

More than 130 cars will line up for the start of the 53rd Nürburgring 24 Hours, all vying for glory on the grueling 25.378-kilometre (15.769-mile) circuit. Samantha will be joined by Markus Fischer, who clinched a class victory last year in the SP-3T category with a near-production #317 MINI John Cooper Works Pro.

They’ll share driving duties with Sebastian Sauerbrei and Toby Goodman in the track-prepped hot hatch, which debuts a bold new look for 2025. The updated livery was designed by BMW Group’s Designworks subsidiary in partnership with Australian apparel and lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina. The theme here is of a “moving sketchbook,” and team members will sport matching apparel from Deus’s latest collection.

The 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours takes place from June 19 to 22.

Source: MINI