The E60 BMW M5 holds a special place in automotive history. Renowned for its high-revving, F1-derived, naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10 engine, the super sedan delivers a unique blend of power, drama, and personality that still captivates enthusiasts today. With 503 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, it sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds—a staggering achievement for a car that’s now over 20 years old. So naturally, when we had the opportunity in Munich, we quickly jumped behind the wheel of a pristine E60 M5 model.

The Engine That Steals the Show

When the E60 M5 debuted, it made waves—and not all of them were good. BMW fans were split on its styling, a product of Chris Bangle’s polarizing design philosophy. To some, it was too bold and far removed from the timeless elegance of the E39, mostly because of this so called “flame surfacing.” Add in its weight, complex electronics, and a bewildering array of customizable settings, and the E60 had its fair share of skeptics.

But then there was the engine. Oh, that engine. The S85 V10 was unlike anything BMW had made before—or since. Borrowing tech from Formula 1, this naturally aspirated masterpiece revs all the way to 8,250 rpm. It doesn’t just deliver 503 horsepower; it delivers an auditory experience that’s unmatched today in a BMW. But if you’re lucky enough to get behind the wheel of an E60 M5, it doesn’t take long to realize it’s a car of contrasts. The steering, while precise, feels softer than you’d expect from an M car. The suspension leans toward comfort, and its nearly 4,000-pound curb weight is always in the back of your mind. This isn’t the scalpel-sharp driving tool the E39 was—but it’s something else entirely.

Then there’s the transmission debate. European buyers were stuck with the much-maligned SMG automated manual, which is clunky and unpredictable at low speeds. But North American enthusiasts were treated to a proper six-speed manual option. It’s a game-changer, transforming the M5 into the car it was meant to be—a true driver’s machine. The car we tested, naturally, it has the SMG.

Why the E60 M5 Belongs in Your Garage

Let’s be honest: the E60 M5 isn’t perfect. It’s not the best-handling M5, nor is it the most reliable or aesthetically pleasing. But perfection isn’t the point. This car is about emotion. The S85 engine makes it a true icon—one of the last naturally aspirated V10s in a world that’s moved on to smaller, turbocharged powerplants. If you can live with its quirks, the E60 M5 offers a driving experience like no other. The sound, the high-revving drama, the sheer audacity of it all—it’s a reminder of why we love cars in the first place. So whether you’re a die-hard BMW fan or just someone who appreciates automotive greatness, the E60 M5 deserves a spot in your garage.

