Fast wagons. V8 engines. The BMW M5 Touring. Genuine insight from Jason Cammisa. What’s not to love? In the latest Ultimate Drag Race Replay video, Cammisa lines up the fierce BMW M5 Touring with rivals from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. Only one other wagon in play, unfortunately — the RS6 Avant — but don’t despair. All four tout mighty V8 engines under the hood, ensuring a level playing field, excellent soundtrack, and absolutely dismal fuel economy. But then, drag race winners aren’t ranked by mpg, are they?

The BMW M5 Touring’s Drag Race Competitors

You probably already know all about the BMW M5 Touring, but if you don’t, here’s the highlights. The M5 Touring, chassis code G99, touts a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 making 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. It’s a plug-in hybrid, too, which also translates to a bit more weight than you might expect: BMW claims a curb weight of 5,390 pounds (2,444 kg). The other longroof in the mix is the 2025 Audi RS6 Avant, which touts a 621-horsepower, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Its mild hybrid system results in a much lower curb weight comparatively; just under 5,000 pounds (2,267 kg).

Two sedans round out the starting line. The first is the frankly ridiculous Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, which, like the BMW M5 Touring, is a plug-in hybrid. It makes 791 horsepower total, and curb weight is roughly that of a small town, 5,877 pounds (2,665 kg). The final entrant is the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which makes 771 horsepower and also tips the scales at over 5,300 pounds (2,404 kg). No lightweights here, that’s for sure.

The Race

Looking at the spec sheets says it’s gonna be a close race. And, in this case, the numbers directly reflect reality. All four cars are close in power and pretty close in weight, and all four cars hit 60 mph from a standstill in less time than it took to read this sentence. We won’t give away too much, but here’s the skinny on what happens with the BMW M5 Touring. Its finishing trap speed is 1 mph quicker than the AMG sedan’s. It also manages to complete the quarter-mile race in just 11.1 seconds, and records a zero to 60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. That’s 0.4 seconds quicker than BMW’s own estimates; so, in our book, the M5 Touring is already winning.

We’ll end with one last note about the M5 Touring’s performance. With a trap speed of 127 mph and quarter-mile time of 11.1 seconds, the BMW M5 Touring is 0.2 seconds and 2 mph behind the last-generation M5. Not bad when you consider the added style and practicality of the Touring body style…and the enormous weight gain. Watch the video to see how the Touring stacks up against its closest rivals — we suspect you’ll have a lot to say.