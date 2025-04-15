While BMW is preparing to give the 5 Series a facelift, Audi is ready to roll out its all-new A6. First unveiled as a wagon, the large luxury car from Ingolstadt is now back in sedan form. There’s still a front-wheel-drive version, but only if you stick to the more affordable configurations. Pricier trims get Quattro all-wheel drive as standard.

In the age of downsizing, it’s refreshing to see Audi still offering a V6 in the normal A6. The 3.0-liter six-cylinder makes 362 hp and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft). It’s a sufficient punch for a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 4.7 seconds. Flat out, it’ll hit an electronically limited 155 mph (250 km/h). If that’s not enough, the future S6 and RS6 will deliver more oomph.

If you’d rather settle for the four-cylinder models, there are two options. The entry-level A6 comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline unit delivering 201 hp and 340 Nm (250 lb-ft). It’s a FWD-only setup and not exactly brisk, considering 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 8.2 seconds, with a top speed of 244 km/h (152 mph).

The most efficient version is the 2.0-liter TDI diesel, available with or without Quattro. It produces 201 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). In front-wheel-drive guise, it completes the sprint in 7.8 seconds, whereas the all-paw model does the job in 6.9. The diesel and the gas V6 benefit from 48-volt tech to boost efficiency. A dual-clutch automatic gearbox is standard across the range.

Specs aside, the new A6 looks similar to the smaller A5, which is also all-new for 2025. However, while the A4-replacing A5 now comes as a liftback with a tailgate, the bigger A6 sticks to the traditional sedan formula. As is usually the case with a new generation, the A6 has grown: it now measures 4.99 meters long, 1.88 meters wide (without mirrors), and rides on a 2927 mm wheelbase.

Entry-level models ride on 18-inch wheels, while optional 19-, 20-, and 21-inch alloys are also available. There’s a sportier S Line exterior package and a palette of 11 body colors to choose from. Inside, you’ll find cloth, faux and real leather, and a microfiber material called Dinamica, made from 50% recycled polyester.

Much like in the A5, you can opt for an additional 10.9-inch display for the front passenger, placed alongside the 14.5-inch main touchscreen. The driver gets the 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit as standard. The more you spend, the more luxuries you unlock, including a 20-speaker sound system and a panoramic glass roof with adjustable transparency.

Since the A6 competes near the top end of the luxury segment, Audi offers high-end features like air suspension and all-wheel steering, the latter improving maneuverability and stability. Other optional goodies include soft-close doors and four-zone automatic climate control.

Audi is already taking orders for the A6 Sedan in Germany, where pricing starts at €55,500, undercutting the entry-level BMW 520i by €3,500. Early adopters will receive their cars this summer.

Source: Audi