The only sound you’ll hear from this BMW M3 prototype is the noise of its tires. Yes, an electric M3 is coming, and a new spy video shot at the Nürburgring shows the “ZA0” in action. It appears impressively quick, though purists may argue it has lost its soul without the gas engine. However, the EV won’t replace the internal combustion model. M plans to introduce a separate M3 “G84” with an inline-six engine.

Sporting bulging wheel arches, the electric M3 appears to have all its production body panels in place. We’re not entirely convinced that the headlights and taillights are final, but their overall shape and size are likely to remain unchanged. If they’re placeholder clusters, expect updated internal graphics for the production-ready version.

As shown in the footage, the test car isn’t nearly as extreme as the Vision Driving Experience concept, which, to be fair, looked a bit too outlandish for our taste. Instead, this prototype resembles a beefed-up version of the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. It sits low on the Nordschleife tarmac and doesn’t shy away from showing off its large front air intakes.

Weight remains a concern, but BMW claims its Gen6 round-cell batteries will deliver 20% higher energy density than today’s Gen5 prismatic cells. That gives us hope that the M division won’t stuff an oversized battery pack, therefore potentially avoiding a significant weight penalty. Still, the prototype looks heavy, so we’ll have to see whether it can match the dynamic prowess of its gas-powered counterpart.

As for performance, sources close to Munich tell us the “ZA0” will be the most powerful M3 yet. Expect around 670 horsepower, with even more potent versions to follow. BMW might mirror the gas M3’s lineup by offering both rear- and all-wheel-drive variants. However, a manual transmission is off the table. To make matters worse, the next-generation gas M3 might lose the stick shift and rear-wheel-drive configuration.

Don’t expect to see either anytime soon. BMW will roll out the standard i3 in 2026, making it unlikely the M version will arrive before 2027. Its gasoline-powered sibling is expected in the second half of 2028.

Video: CarSpyMedia / YouTube