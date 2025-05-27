BMW has reason to celebrate after reaching two major milestones. This 330e Touring in Portimao Blue, headed to a customer in the UK, marks the three-millionth electrified vehicle assembled at the Munich plant. The luxury brand is also pleased to announce it has delivered 1.5 million vehicles without a combustion engine. This figure also includes fully electric models sold under the MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

The historic Munich plant is set to transition exclusively to electric vehicle production by the end of 2027. As a result, the 3 Series with gasoline engines will no longer be built there for the first time in its history. Reports suggest BMW plans to produce the upcoming “G50” and its high-performance “G84” M3 variant in Dingolfing, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.

In the meantime, the current “G20” sedan will continue to be produced in Munich until October 2026, while the final “G21” Touring model could be built as late as February 2027. It remains unclear whether a next-generation 3 Series Touring, codenamed “G51,” is in the pipeline. What is certain is that the fully electric i3, set to debut next year, will be manufactured in Munich. Spy shots indicate it will closely resemble the upcoming gas-powered 3 Series, albeit with a shorter front end. An i3 Touring also appears to be in development. The electric wagon seems more likely to enter production than a new 3 Series ICE wagon.

Ahead of these new launches, BMW Group’s electrified vehicle sales (PHEVs and EVs) rose by 28.5% in the first quarter of 2025, totaling 157,495 units. Fully electric models saw a 32.4% increase, reaching 109,513 units. When accounting for plug-in hybrids, electrified vehicles made up 26.9% of all deliveries through March. EVs alone represented 18.7% of total shipments in the first three months of the year. Still, the Group aims for EVs to account for more than 50% of deliveries by 2030. That will be difficult to achieve.

BMW’s electric journey began 12 years ago with the original i3, which was produced in Leipzig. The i8 followed months later from the same site as the brand’s first plug-in hybrid.

Source: BMW