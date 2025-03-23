BMW closed the order books for the M8 Coupe in January, signaling the beginning of the end. While the M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe are sticking around, it won’t be long before the other two M flavors will be discontinued. The same goes for the regular 8 Series lineup, with the entire portfolio to be discontinued at some point in 2026.

What comes next? Well, nothing. A third-generation model is not planned. BMWBLOG chatted with Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, about the future of the M8. Long story short – there isn’t one. She told us the M8 “has no direct successor.” Although that’s certainly sad to hear, Sylvia suggested a different performance model might be in the works.

“There is something on the horizon that I am probably not allowed to talk about. Introducing a new concept to a market always comes with a bit of a risk. There’s one very concrete project on the horizon that we are currently working on. I think it might be very appealing to many markets in the world.”

The “new concept” phrasing makes us believe it’ll differ from what BMW M sells today. The only logical assumption we can make is of a fully electric model. While cars like the i4 M50 and i7 M70 exist, these are M Performance models. Sylvia might have alluded to a true M model without a combustion. We’ll have to wait to see whether she was referring to the confirmed M3 (“ZA0”).

Whatever this is, the car will go on sale. Otherwise, Syliva wouldn’t have said the vehicle would be introduced to the market. We can say with certainty that the mysterious model won’t be that radical electric coupe with in-wheel motors seen last year. If you don’t remember it, we’ve attached spy photos below. M boss Frank van Meel said that while the car won’t be sold to customers, the concept will likely get a proper debut.