When you’re Karim Benzema, your daily earnings can buy you just about anything. But while most might imagine yachts, private jets, or diamond watches, the French football icon recently chose something a little more relatable—if you can call a 145,000 euros super sedan “relatable.” In a move that would make any car enthusiast jealous, Benzema quietly added a brand-new BMW M5 to his already jaw-dropping collection of exotic machinery. And here’s the part that’s hard to believe: after splurging on the high-performance sedan, he still had 110,000 euros left over from that same day’s earnings.

Since joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad in 2023, the former Real Madrid star has been earning an eye-watering $97 million a year, breaking down to roughly $265,000 per day. So while the M5 might be a dream purchase for most of us, for Benzema, it’s little more than a casual afternoon spend.

Of course, the BMW M5 isn’t your average luxury sedan. It’s a 725-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 monster capable of hitting 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. It combines the comfort of a business-class cruiser with the aggression of a track-ready weapon—making it perfect for someone who already owns some of the fastest cars on Earth but wants something a bit more “everyday.”

The M5 now shares garage space with an automotive hall of fame: a 1,500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron, a Lamborghini Revuelto hybrid hypercar, a Ferrari Purosangue SUV, and the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre electric. If cars could talk, the BMW M5 might feel like the “sensible” sibling in the group—still a monster in its own right, but with four doors and a boot.

At 36, Benzema shows no signs of slowing down—on or off the pitch. While speculation continues about his future in football, one thing remains certain: his passion for cars is still firing on all cylinders. From hypercars to hybrids, his collection reflects not just his extraordinary wealth but also a clear love for design, engineering, and performance.

Because when you make $265,000 a day, why not treat yourself… before lunch?