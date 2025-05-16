Not long now until the new iX3 breaks cover. BMW will unveil the second generation of its electric crossover in early September. Internally codenamed “NA5,” it’s set to be the brand’s main attraction at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. Series production will begin later this year at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary. In the meantime, the EV is undergoing final testing.

New footage from the Nürburgring shows several iX3 prototypes tackling the Green Hell at high speeds. The name may be familiar, but this new model shares practically nothing with the outgoing version built in China. Despite the heavy camouflage, it’s clear the electric SUV looks radically different. It introduces a new design language previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept in 2024.

We liked what we saw when the concept debuted, so expectations are high for the production model. BMW has pledged to simplify its design approach, shifting toward smoother surfaces and cleaner lines. The iX3 will be the first model of the reborn Neue Klasse era, a design philosophy that will spread across the entire lineup. Gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles will all adopt this new aesthetic.

One of the prototypes spotted at the Nordschleife could be an M Performance variant, judging by its larger wheels and lowered suspension. We recently reported that BMW may introduce an iX3 M60 with a dual-motor setup producing up to 630 horsepower. The engineers are installing next-gen cylindrical battery cells, boosting range to a rumored 750-760 kilometers (466-472 miles) in the WLTP cycle. Once the iX3 lands in North America, the EPA-estimated figures will likely be lower.

If SUVs aren’t your thing, a related i3 sedan internally dubbed “NA0” is coming in 2026. Built in Munich, it will follow the iX3 and was previewed alongside it during BMW Group’s 105th Annual General Meeting, with thinly disguised prototypes. Both models will feature redesigned minimalist interiors, with fewer physical controls. Expect a large central touchscreen, a 3D head-up display, and a full-width Panoramic Vision screen with customizable sections.

BMW’s future begins with the new iX3, and we’re here for it.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube