When it comes to off-road builds, MINI might seem like an unlikely candidate. The diminutive hatchback is designed for the urban jungle rather than venturing off the beaten path. Still, we haven’t forgotten rad projects like the All4 Racing, the John Cooper Works Rally, and the John Cooper Works Buggy. While those were competition cars built by the German racing team X-Raid, this Canadian-market Cooper S is a private effort.

Listed on Bring a Trailer, the pint-sized hatchback has been transformed into a capable off-roader with a suspension lift kit. It rides on 15-inch wheels wrapped in meaty Maxtrek Mud Trac tires that fill out bulging fenders with flared arches. Like many serious off-road builds, it even features a snorkel. The list of mods is extensive, including everything from auxiliary lights to a roof rack. It even has rock sliders, something rarely seen on a MINI.

This unusual first-generation modern Cooper S further stands out with an aftermarket front bumper that improves its approach angle. Inside, the black leather front seats have been sourced from a John Cooper Works model. Under the hood, the supercharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine has been rebuilt, as has the six-speed manual transmission. Remember, though, it’s still front-wheel drive, so don’t expect it to outclass a Land Cruiser or Defender on tough trails.

Painted in Dark Silver, the high-riding MINI is located in Blaine, Washington. It has covered 224,787 kilometers (139,676 miles) and is currently listed at $4,000, with bidding open until tomorrow. The seller offers it at no reserve and notes visible dings and blemishes on the body, which is unsurprising for a 22-year-old car converted for off-road use.

MINI could learn a few things from creative custom builds like this and consider launching a rugged version of its own. The Countryman, rather than the tiny three-door hatch, would be a more suitable candidate and could appeal to a growing niche of enthusiasts looking to do some light off-roading.

Source: Bring a Trailer