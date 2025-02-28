2025 sees the introduction of a new Countryman model, which debuts alongside new Cooper models and even an all-electric model dubbed the Countryman SE ALL4 – which we cover elsewhere. Gas-powered models are currently available in two flavors, S and JCW, and both come with significant improvements over the last generation of Countryman. More standard features, more power, and new styling cues make it worth considering if you’re looking for a small SUV with a little more spunk than the many, many, more anonymous choices in this segment.

2025 MINI Countryman Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Every 2025 MINI Countryman gets an seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The entry level S trim gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a turbocharger good for 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Mini says zero to 60 mph happens in 6.2 seconds.

Hotter JCW ALL4 models get a similar engine with performance tweaks that allow it to make 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That car also gets unique exterior design elements (quad exhaust tips, yum) and special wheels and brakes. Zero to 60 mph drops to 5.2 seconds. When we took it for a spin, we lamented the car’s high curb weight and numb steering while appreciating its good power and grip.

2025 MINI Countryman Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA says the new Countryman S achieves modest fuel economy; 24 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, for a combined 27 mpg. That’s pretty much the same across its competitors – the X1 and GLB 250 get one better mpg overall. Notably, Audi’s Q3 only touts 25 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway), giving the Countryman a clear advantage over that particular rival.

Interior and Cargo Space

Mini commits to sustainability by offering only a synthetic (Vescin) and cloth upholstery. Manual seats come standard and are a $1,000 option – we don’t mind but you might. Lots of desirable equipment comes standard, including heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic moonroof. As a result, the cabin feels sufficiently upscale.

With 56.2 cubic feet of cargo space, the 2025 MINI Countryman falls just short of the BMW X1 (57.2 cubic feet) and Mercedes-Benz GLB (62 cubic feet). To frame it a little differently, it bests the coupe-like X2 (51.7 cubic feet) and GLA (50.5 cubic feet). While the big Mini has good intentions, there are probably better candidates if you value cargo space above all else.

2025 MINI Countryman Technology and Connectivity

The new Countryman gets the latest in Mini and BMW technology. So, look for Mini OS 9, a sweet OLED circular touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and even a standard head-up display. That’s pretty impressive in a segment that many rivals will charge extra just for navigation (also standard). The little SUV has some added features in the $3,200 Iconic Trim – like a Harman/Kardon stereo and interior camera – and is probably a good value if you’re also planning to add power seats, which are included.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 Mini Countryman comes with adequate driver assistance features for its pricing and segment. Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, and Frontal Collision Warning come standard and should check most buyer’s boxes for “must-haves.” Mini offers adaptive cruise control with stop and go – here, as part of the Active Driving Assistant Professional Package. We can’t say it’s worth the $2,400 upgrade (or $900 if you start with an Iconic trim car), but it’s an option.

2025 MINI Countryman Pricing

The new Countryman S starts at $38,900. Stepping up to the JCW ALL4 means a steep upcharge, and you’ll need to pony up $46,900. The added performance of the Countryman JCW is nice, and it’s a nice way to save some dollars over the mechanically similar BMW X1. Plus, you’ll get some points for originality. Ultimately we don’t think the JCW ALL4 is necessarily a bad value, it’s just filling largely the same niche as the standard Countryman for more money. Drive both and decide for yourself.

2025 MINI Countryman FAQ