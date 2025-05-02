Leave it to BMW to do something like this. A German luxury automaker celebrates a German racetrack with a special edition made exclusively for China. It’s not that we’re complaining, though; it would be great to see the Green Hell graphic offered in other markets, too. In the meantime, here’s an exclusive look at the M4 Edition Nürburgring, a special G82 of which only 53 units will be built. While that number might seem arbitrary, it marks the years since BMW M was founded.

At Auto Shanghai 2025, which, incidentally, wraps up today, we spoke with Sylvia Neubauer. She’s the Head of Customer, Brand, and Sales for BMW M GmbH. She walked us through what sets the M4 Edition Nürburgring apart from the standard model. The car is painted in Frozen Deep Green, a matte Individual color first made famous by the M5 CS. The Frozen Black stripes on the hood and trunk are painted on, so they’re not decals.

This limited-run version of the M4 Competition also features the red grille surround from the M4 CS. If that weren’t enough to catch your eye, the 826 M wheels are finished in Gold Bronze and paired with red brake calipers. The carbon fiber roof and rear spoiler are familiar elements by now, and overall, the Edition Nürburgring doesn’t introduce anything radically new. Instead, it simply combines a curated selection of high-end options into a flashy package.

The real standout is the interior. The door sills feature a red “Nürburgring” script along with white “1/53” lettering to emphasize its rarity. The front carbon bucket seats are accented in red and include a Nürburgring track layout stitched into the design. The car comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic since it’s based on the Competition xDrive. Sorry, enthusiasts, no stick here.

BMW is asking 1,088,000 Renminbi, or nearly $150,000 at current exchange rates. Despite the steep premium of 136,100 Renminbi (about $19,000) over the standard model, Sylvia told us that most units were sold on the show’s first day.

The M4 Edition Nürburgring might seem like a cash grab, but who can blame BMW if it works? After all, a company must be profitable to survive in this cut-throat business.