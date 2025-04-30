At just under $40,000 before options, the MINI John Cooper Works is more attainable than the cheapest car BMW sells in the United States. If you’re after rear-wheel drive, you’ll need to fork out an additional $2,500 to get behind the wheel of a 230i. But much like Bavaria’s entry-level coupe, the hot hatch doesn’t come with a stick.

For crowded cities like New York, shown here, some would argue you’re better off with the smaller JCW. The range-topping “F66” poses in the Big Apple’s urban jungle with more than a few optional goodies. The Nanuq White paint is paired with red accents on the roof and side mirror caps. Additionally, MINI opted for the larger 18-inch wheels with a two-tone finish, featuring red brake calipers that peek out from behind.

Although it’s not as mini as some might hope, it still looks relatively tiny next to other cars. Of course, that’s mostly because autobesity is real, as vehicle bloat has worsened over the years. MINI has managed to keep the car’s footprint somewhat compact, though a truly mini model inspired by the diminutive Rocketman concept would still be welcome.

But I digress. While the latest JCW doesn’t let drivers change gears the old-fashioned way with a clutch pedal, it does include paddle shifters as standard. The performance hatch sends 231 hp to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There may come a time in the not-too-distant future when MINIs transition to rear-wheel drive, as Neue Klasse electric technology trickles down to the MINI brand.

Despite its earlier promise to go fully electric by around 2030, MINI recently stated it will continue selling gas-powered cars into the next decade. That could mean the final ICE-powered John Cooper Works models might stick around into the 2030s. To the dismay of purists, the JCW badge has already entered electric territory with a spicy Aceman. The subcompact crossover isn’t sold in North America in any form and likely won’t get a US visa anytime soon.

Photos: MINI USA