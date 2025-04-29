It’s been over a month since BMW began series production of the updated iX at its Dingolfing plant in Germany. The electric SUV is gradually reaching more markets in its refreshed guise, recently making a stop in Slovakia. This particular configuration keeps things relatively straightforward, as it’s based on the entry-level model, though it’s not entirely stock.

The iX xDrive45 appears here with the optional M Sport Package, a first for the model. BMW has also given the electric luxobarge one of the new colors introduced with the Life Cycle Impulse: Arctic Race Blue. It pairs nicely with the 22-inch wheels, unless you’re feeling adventurous enough to opt for the fancier 23-inch set. The kidney grille’s illuminated contour is standard on the M Performance model but available at extra cost on lower trims such as this one.

Inside, the most notable change from the mid-cycle update is the addition of M multifunction seats. As shown here, they come wrapped in perforated microfibre/Sensatec as standard, though full leather remains an option. BMW has snuck in another M badge on the passenger side of the dashboard, but only in vehicles equipped with the M Sport Package. That pack also swaps in a conventional three-spoke round steering wheel, while the base model retains its quirky hexagonal two-spoke setup.

Beyond the visual tweaks, the iX xDrive45 now boasts a WLTP-rated range of up to 602 kilometers (374 miles). That’s a huge jump from the 425 km (264 miles) of the old iX xDrive40, thanks to a significantly larger battery, 94.8 kWh net versus 71 kWh.

There’s a performance bump, too. Power is up to 402 hp from 322 hp, and torque climbs to 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) from 465 lb-ft (630 Nm). The extra punch cuts a full second off the 0–62 mph (100 km/h) sprint, now down to 5.1 seconds. Not too shabby for a base model, right?

Still, the iX may be a one-and-done affair. BMW is rumored to be working on a fully electric iX5 as its indirect successor, featuring sixth-gen batteries and next-gen motors.

