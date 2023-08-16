When it comes to automotive design, few color shades command attention like the unique allure of purple. Love it or not, this vibrant hue turn heads. And for those seeking a level of extravagance beyond standard colors, BMW Individual presents a truly extraordinary option: the velvety matte finish of Frozen Purple. A color so rare, it’s designated by the internal code P9A, this distinctive shade takes center stage on this BMW M8 Convertible, courtesy of Andrew Barker and Dick Lovett.

Embracing this unconventional canvas is none other than the BMW M8 Competition Convertible (F91 LCI). Even in less exclusive colors, this open-top M8 Cabrio is a sight to behold, blending elegance with sporty allure. However, if you add the Frozen Purple to the mix, things will get even more exciting. Especially since we believe that the M8 is one of BMW’s best designs in recent memory.

Additionally, the M Carbon exterior package adorns this vehicle, accentuating its lines with dynamic flair. Elements like the front apron’s side air intake surrounds, carbon exterior mirror caps, trunk hood’s rear spoiler lip, and rear apron’s diffuser insert demand attention from every angle. On the sides, the 20-inch light-alloy wheels, Star-spoke style 813 M Bicolor, blend well with the striking paintwork.

The performance of the BMW M8 Convertible is equally impressive. The BMW M8 Competition gets a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 617 horsepower (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It’s paired to an eight-speed auto and uses the M Division’s xDrive all-wheel drive system as-standard. That powertrain/drivetrain setup is the exact same along all M8 models; Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe. However, performance varies just a tad; the Coupe and Gran Coupe do 0-62 (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds, while the Convertible takes an extra tenth to do it, at 3.3 seconds.

Of course, exclusivity comes at a price. As per the latest price list, the standard BMW M8 Convertible commands a substantial $148,800 in the United States. But with all the bespoke features on this car, including the Frozen Purple, the price is likely to jump by a five-digit number. Nonetheless, if you’re looking to stand out, this Frozen Purple BMW M8 Convertible is a must!