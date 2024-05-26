You’ve seen images of the Skytop with the roof up and down, but how does the concept morph from a coupe to a convertible? BMW kindly allowed us to transform the one-off into a targa-topped stunner. By deleting the rear seats of the 8 Series Convertible, the engineers were able to make the cargo compartment much larger. It’s now big enough to store the two panels when you want unlimited headroom.

While on a G14 you just push a button and the folding roof electrically folds, Skytop requires manual labor. Such is life with a unique BMW. The removable panels are stowed on top of each other in the trunk, separated by a custom piece. The middle section is there so that the leather doesn’t get damaged. Yes, the two-piece targa is wrapped in leather, and so is the rollover bar. The luggage area is quite deep, so there’s still enough space left for a couple of weekend bags even when the top is neatly tucked underneath. For extra practicality, there are straps behind the seats to secure smaller items.

Naturally, we were extra careful while maneuvering the panels so that we wouldn’t damage the precious targa. This is a unique car after all, so bespoke is just another word for something super expensive. As the attached video shows, putting the panels on the Skytop is a straightforward process. You must make sure the roof is aligned with the pillars and then push it down so that it snugs into place. Someone from BMW helped us put the targa top but the procedure is ultimately a one-person job.

Even with the roof up, Skytop still isn’t really an all-weather gran tourer since the leather will inevitably be damaged by rain. Exposing the reddish-brown top to the elements isn’t recommended, although the leather can be replaced occasionally. For now, this is a moot issue since BMW won’t sell the car to customers. However, that could change since a limited production run of 50 units is not completely ruled out.

Should it happen, prepare to fork out a steep €500,000. That still wouldn’t make it the most expensive new BMW ever. The German luxury brand charged an extra €250,000 for the M4-based 3.0 CSL of which 50 cars were made.