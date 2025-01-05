The new BMW M5 fights in a crowded segment featuring large high-powered luxury cars with big engines. Two of its main rivals are more practical as the Audi RS6 Avant is a wagon, whereas the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S is a hatchback. Carwow lined up the three V8 all-wheel-drive machines, one of which is a plug-in hybrid. While the M5 is electrified, the other two have a pure ICE setup with less oomph.

However, the BMW’s gas engine produces the least power and the car is by far the heaviest of the trio. On the other hand, the electric motor delivers its muscle virtually instantly, helping the M5 compensate for its extra bulk. It is worth noting that the next RS6 will also be a hybrid, while the AMG GT63 S has already spawned an E Performance model with an electrified powertrain.

The new M5 comfortably won the first drag race to the quarter mile. It rapidly put the Audi and AMG in its rearview mirror. It also triumphed in the second fight, which was a duel against the RS6 since the GT63 S failed to launch. In the subsequent drag race, Carwow’s Mat Watson had a slow start, but despite the setback, the M5 recuperated the lost ground and crossed the finish line first.

The rolling race from 50 mph (80 km/h) with the cars programmed to their most comfortable settings had a different outcome. Because the M5 was initially in electric mode, it took a bit for the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine to kick in. That gave Bavaria’s super sedan a major handicap, but even so, it still beat the Audi RS6 Avant. However, the AMG GT63 S was the clear winner.

The rolling race to the half-mile mark was repeated, only this time, the cars had their sportiest settings engaged. The M5’s brawny “S68” engine was alive, and the two competitors didn’t really stand a chance. The final test involved emergency braking from 100 mph (161 km/h), and surprisingly, the BMW wasn’t dead last. Despite being much heavier, it came to a complete halt before the RS6 but after the AMG.

Since the M5 just came out, a hardcore Competition Sport (CS) could arrive in the coming years. With more power and possibly slightly less weight, the G90 has the potential to deliver even more performance.

Source: Carwow / YouTube