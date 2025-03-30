Spy photographers caught the next-generation BMW 3 Series going all out at the Nürburgring this week. In addition to the spy shots we’ve shared, an intense video gives us a better look at the M Performance version. No longer called the M340i, the new M350 is predictably draped in camouflage. Mismatched wheels are not that uncommon on prototypes, but the alloys do seem quite large for a non-M3.

We’re still adjusting to seeing quad exhaust tips on an M Performance model. BMW didn’t fit the M350 test vehicle with the M-specific mirrors, but that could change for the production version. The suspension seems to be bouncing more than expected on a sportier version of the 3 Series. But again, that’s pretty normal for a work-in-progress car, and we shouldn’t be reading too much into it.

The engine’s soundtrack comes from an evolution of the B58. The turbocharged 3.0-liter will finally enter 400-horsepower territory. As BMWBLOG exclusively reported, the inline-six will produce a healthy 417 hp. If our sources are accurate, the forthcoming M350 will have a 31-hp advantage over the M340i sold in the United States.

At the same time, it would be an extra 48 hp compared to the M340i available in Europe. It’s unclear whether the M350 will utilize the same iteration of the B58 worldwide. If not, BMW could once again detune the straight-six in the European Union to comply with the stricter emissions regulation. While xDrive is a given, the tail-happy rear-wheel-drive configuration could survive in some markets.

The M350 will be one of several variants available at the launch of the eighth-generation 3 Series. The Dingolfing plant in Germany will assemble the “G50” from November 2026 until late 2034. You’ll have to wait some more for the spicy M3, as the “G84” starts production in July 2028. We’re hearing BMW is simplifying the lineup by going exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

