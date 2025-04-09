It’s been 15 years since MINI introduced the Scooter E Concept, marking its first tentative step into the two-wheel world. Now, a spiritual successor has emerged; this time, it’s more grounded in reality. Based on the BMW CE 02, the new one-off project showcases what MINI Design can do when it blends its quirky charm with BMW Motorrad’s electric know-how.

Sticking with the same hardware as the CE 02, this MINI-flavored concept amps the fun factor with bold design touches and extra personality. While it’s still just a concept for now, a limited-run special edition with MINI branding aimed at style-conscious urban riders wouldn’t be far-fetched. That said, it’s just wishful thinking at this point.

As some of you will recall, the BMW doesn’t officially call the CE 02 a scooter or a motorcycle. Instead, it’s an “eParkourer.” With the base model available to 15-year-olds, it potentially gets future drivers interested in the MINI lifestyle before they even pass their driving test. Mind you, this version is limited to 5 horsepower and a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). The uncorked model has 15 hp and tops out at 59 mph (95 km/h).

Should MINI launch its own version, we don’t see a reason why it should cost more than the BMW. Prices in Germany start at €8,500. In the United States, the math begins at a more reasonable $7,599. But for now, MINI’s take on the CE 02 is strictly a one-of-a-kind project.

It’s part of the “Vibrant Transitions” design installation, which focuses on customization for Milan Design Week. For the same event, BMW built an X3 M50 in Frozen Tanzanite Blue, a matte color from the Individual catalog. The exhibit runs through April 13 at the Palazzo Borromeo d’Adda, an 18th-century palazzo in Milan. MINI has also brought a car by showcasing the electric Cooper S with special body graphics to compliment the CE 02.

Source: BMW Italy