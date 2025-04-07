Who said car shows are dead? It certainly wasn’t BMW. The Bavarians have already confirmed to unveil the Neue Klasse iX3 at the IAA Mobility in Munich this September. Before attending the domestic event, it’s currently exhibiting all sorts of vehicles at the Seoul Mobility Show. Not all of them have the roundel, as some models come from the MINI brand.

BMW Group Korea is showcasing the vehicles until Sunday, April 13. There’s a lot to see, from the latest MINI Cooper S Convertible to the BMW iX M70. It’s also a good opportunity to get better acquainted with the M5 G90 super sedan. We’re also noticing a two-tone i7 and the Aceman electric crossover. The Seoul Mobility Show also serves as the venue for the local debut of the i4 M50 facelift.

Not all products have four wheels since BMW Motorrad is also there to showcase the latest S 1000 R and M 1000 XR bikes. But if your main interest is cars, there are BMWs with M Performance Parts and MINIs with John Cooper Works goodies.

2025 is an important year for BMW in Korea since it marks the luxury brand’s 30th anniversary of its establishment in the Asian country. The automaker has been keeping busy by consistently launching special editions. Each month, a batch of limited-run models is introduced, and customers can buy them from the online shop. In March, the M2, 420i Convertible, X4, and 7 Series received the special edition treatment.

The BMW Group operates an R&D center in Seoul, the country’s capital. South Korea is an important market for the company, considering it had a 3.5% share in total deliveries last year. That’s slightly more than France (3.4%) and Italy (3.3%). Fun fact – all products tested in the Korean New Car Assessment Programme (KNCAP) have received a full five-star rating.

Photos: BMW