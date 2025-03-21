Audi is gearing up to challenge the dominance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover in the luxury SUV segment with the forthcoming launch of its most ambitious model to date—the all-new Audi Q9. Positioned as a flagship utility vehicle, the Q9 will offer three rows of seating and a design tailored to meet the demands of high-end markets like the United States, China, and the Middle East.

Set to sit above the existing Q7, the Audi Q9 will share a similar design but with a longer, more upright body to accommodate genuine adult space in all three rows. A six-seat configuration with captain’s chairs is also expected to be offered, just like the BMW X7 offers as well.

Built on the VW Premium Platform Combustion (PPC)

Underpinning the Audi Q9 will likely be an extended version of the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), which supports longitudinal engine layouts and can accommodate a wide range of powertrains—from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a high-performance V8. The sportier SQ9 variant has already been spotted undergoing testing, featuring wider fenders, large wheels (up to 23 inches), and signature quad exhaust outlets. This model is tipped to receive a V8 engine paired with hybrid technology to ensure compliance with global emissions standards.

Spy photos show Q9 prototypes with sleek split LED headlights, an enlarged honeycomb grille, and a full-width rear light bar reminiscent of the new A6 Avant. Traditional door handles may be replaced by subtle touch-activated nubs near the window line.

Inside, the Q9 is expected to raise the bar for interior luxury and technology in the Audi lineup. A redesigned dashboard will incorporate Audi’s latest dual-screen MMI interface, with an optional front passenger display.

Likely Coming in 2027

Audi has not officially confirmed the Q9’s launch timeline, but industry sources suggest a reveal could take place by late 2026, with market availability in early 2027. The arrival of the Q9 coincides with a strategic shift at Audi as it reconsiders the timeline for phasing out combustion engines. While 2032 remains the official target, CEO Gernot Döllner recently hinted that the brand is re-evaluating its ICE roadmap in light of evolving global market demands.