One of the most controversial tuners recently got its hands on what is arguably the most striking sedan out there. Yes, Mansory has worked on the BMW 7 Series, for better or worse. A new walkaround video shows the in-your-face transformation the Bavarian luxobarge has gone through. As with most of the aftermarket shop’s designs, it’s a love/hate affair.

There’s a lot to take in. If you like busy designs, this one’s for you. To give credit where it’s due, this 7 Series is not as outlandish as most Mansory projects. The body kit is relatively subtle and the posh interior has thankfully remained almost the same. Gone are the original wheels since this G70 has a forged 22-inch set with a retro design. At the back, there’s a quad exhaust system different than what BMW installs on the M760e.

One change we don’t like seeing on any modified car is the swapped badge. Instead of continuing to carry the famous roundel, Mansory put its logo everywhere. As if that wasn’t enough, the tuner’s name can be found on the wheels, sill extensions, mirror caps, and side gills. The add-ons are made from carbon fiber, but the 7 Series keeps its factory chrome accents. Does it want to be sporty or elegant? Well, maybe both.

We reckon the black car from these press images looked more menacing than this mundane shade of beige. Even if this isn’t the most exciting color, the 7 Series modified by Mansory is sure to draw a crowd. Not necessarily for the right reasons, though. However, if the tuner can thrive and continuously expand its portfolio, it means there’s enough demand for a sustainable business.

After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Even the regular 7 Series has been greatly criticized for the way it looks but the sales figures continue to rise, so BMW must be doing something right. That being said, spy shots of the 7 Series LCI have hinted at a heavily reworked front fascia with a smaller kidney grille and (maybe) unified headlights.

Source: ORGCars / YouTube