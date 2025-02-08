It’s that time of the month for BMW South Korea to launch a new batch of special editions available to order online. The one that caught our attention is based on the 7 Series in the 750e plug-in hybrid flavor with an Individual paint. We’ve rarely seen Peridot Green in recent times, especially on the company’s flagship model. Having a fullsize luxury sedan painted in green straight from the factory is not exactly common.

The electrified 7 Series is fitted with the M Sport Package and sits on 21-inch Individual wheels. For the posh cabin, BMW opted for Merino leather with a Tartufo finish, giving the 750e a striking exterior/interior combination. The luxobarge gets fancy crystal controls, a panoramic Sky Lounge roof, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system. Only 15 cars will be made, and each will cost 294 million won ($201,400 at current exchange rates).

The only SUV in the group is an X5 M Sport Pro based on the xDrive30d. Like the 7 Series, it gets the Individual treatment with a Dravit Grey paint job. BMW opted to black out the kidney grille, side glass moldings, and 22-inch double-spoke wheels. Inside, the premium SUV combines Merino leather with Ivory-White accents.

This special edition of Korea’s best-selling import SUV, the X5, is limited to 30 units. Customers can snag one for 129.3 million won ($88,600).

The last two special cars are 320i and 520i sedans in an M Sport Pro flavor. The smaller of the two comes in Alpine White, while its bigger brother is painted in Sapphire Black. As their name implies, the dynamic duo gets the M Sport Pro Package combined with two-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the 3 Series gets Tacora Red upholstery, while the 5 Series can be either black or white.

The 320i will be rarer since only 30 cars are planned for production, whereas the 520i is limited to 100 examples. BMW South Korea wants 62.4 million won ($42,700) for the 3 Series, and 75.7 million won ($51,800) for the 5 Series.

Photos: BMW South Korea