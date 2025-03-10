The unveiling of BMW’s first reborn Neue Klasse model is just around the corner, and as we approach the official debut, new details about the 2026 BMW iX3 (NA5) are emerging. While BMW has already shared insights into the next-generation battery and electric motor technology, the latest update (from unofficial sources) focuses on color options, revealing a mix of familiar and fresh paints.

New and Old Colors

According to well-known BMW insider ynguldyn, the second-generation BMW iX3 NA5 will launch with a diverse color palette, featuring both classic BMW colors and new additions. Some returning favorites include Alpine White and Black Sapphire, a staple across BMW’s lineup. Brooklyn Grey remains a trendy, modern shade, while Fire/Vegas Red brings a bold, sporty touch. New additions to the range include Polarized Grey, a fresh take on BMW’s signature grey tones, Ocean Wave Blue, and Smokey Green, a color which could be similar to what the MINI Countryman offers. While these colors are plausible, the availability of BMW Individual colors remains uncertain. From our own sources we’re hearing that frozen colors like Mineral White, Frozen Space Silver and Frozen Ocean Wave Blue are also on the table, but at a later date.

So it is unclear whether BMW’s Debrecen plant, where the iX3 will be produced, will be equipped to handle bespoke paintwork from launch. However, BMW typically expands its color offerings post-launch, meaning more options could become available later.

6 Neue Klasse Models By 2028

Beyond aesthetics, the 2026 BMW iX3 will lead the way for the six new electric vehicles launching by 2028. The SUV measures approximately 4,780 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,895 mm. Cargo capacity is rumored to start at 520 liters with the rear seats in place and expands to 1,750 liters when folded down, making it a spacious option in the premium electric SUV segment.

A major highlight of the next-gen iX3 is BMW’s Gen6 battery technology. This upgrade replaces the current prismatic cells with new round cells, improving energy density by 20 percent, charging speeds by 30 percent, and range by 30 percent. As a result, the iX3 is expected to achieve a WLTP-estimated range of between 750 and 900 km, depending on the variant and tire selection. These figures represent a significant leap from the current-generation iX3, making it one of BMW’s longest-range EVs to date.

BMW iX3 M60 – The Top Model

The iX3 50 xDrive will be the first model to launch in Europe, followed by additional variants, including the iX3 40, iX3 40 xDrive, and the high-performance iX3 M60 xDrive. Although BMW has not released official power figures, speculation suggests that the M60 xDrive model could deliver at least 600 horsepower, positioning it as a high-performance contender in the premium electric SUV market.

BMW began producing pre-production models of the iX3 in November 2024, with series production for European customers set to commence by the end of 2025. However, markets outside of Europe, including North America and Asia, will have to wait until March 2026 for production to begin.