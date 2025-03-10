The only 7 Series to get the official Art Car treatment has touched down in Munich at the BMW museum. It’s a colorful E32 from 1990, based on the 730i. Spanish artist César Manrique penned the fullsize luxury sedan two years before sadly passing away in a car crash at the age of 72. The talented artist took inspiration from the subtropical island of Lanzarote. He worked on a 7er that was never driven on public roads.

Some of the curvy shapes were painted red to reference life, green was a nod to the rainforest, and black stood for the Canary Islands’ lava rock. It’s worth noting that German designer Walter Helmut Maurer also took part in the artsy 7 Series project. The 82-year-old talented artist had been involved in previous BMW Art Cars.

Describing his work of art, César Manrique said his intent was to “design the car in such a way as to give the impression of being able to glide through the air without any resistance.” The architect and sculptor went on to say he wanted to “unite in one single object the perception of speed and aerodynamics with the concept of aesthetics.” We could certainly use more color in today’s cars as an escape from all the grey shades. The fluid shapes and curving lines gave the elegant E32 a playful look.

But this vibrant, nature-inspired 7 Series wasn’t the first sedan to be turned into a work of art on wheels. Earlier the same year, Asian artist Matazo Kayama introduced his take on the E34. The 5 Series 535i received a gorgeous airbrush finish for the ninth BMW Art Car.

BMW has built 20 Art Cars since 1975. Its most recent effort is based on the flagship endurance racer, the M Hybrid V8. Launched last year, the electrified machine was customized by American abstract painter Julie Mehretu.

Video: BMW / Instagram