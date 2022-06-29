Art comes in many forms and shapes, some more interesting than others. The automotive industry is well-represented in this domain and BMW has been one of its most prestigious promoters. Since 1975, no fewer than 19 official art cars have been presented, kicking off with the 3.0 CSL designed by Alexander Calder. The colorful machine can be seen here in a new video shot at the Circuit Zolder.

Resting in a glass housing, the stunning E9 was in some great company as eight additional art cars were displayed at the track in Belgium. BMW Belux organized an M Fan Day over the weekend to mark 50 years of the M division and gather fans of the “world’s most powerful letter” in one place. Attached below is the full list of all nine BMW art cars that appear in the adjacent video:

Alexander Calder – 1975 BMW E9 3.0 CSL

Robert Rauschenberg – 1986 BMW E24 635 CSi

Ernst Fuchs – 1982 BMW E24 635 CSi

Ken Done – 1989 BMW E30 M3 Group A

Matazo Kayama – 1990 BMW E34 535i

A.R. Penck – 1991 BMW Z1

César Manrique – 1990 BMW E32 730i

Esther Mahlangu – 1991 BMW E34 525i

Jeff Koons – 2010 BMW E92 M3 GT2

The cheerful art cars shared the circuit with an assortment of M models, both classic and modern. The E92 M3 GTS was showcased at the event, and so was the ultra-rare E46 M3 GTR with its naturally aspirated V8 engine. Other notable mentions include a pair of F82s, namely an M4 DTM Champion Edition and the M4 CS.

Of course, it wouldn’t have been a complete M celebration without the newest kid on the block – an M3 Touring. Much like the hot wagon from the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed that took place in West Sussex at the same time, it too came painted in Individual Frozen Black, but without the optional M Performance Parts.

Source: Belgian-Motorsport / YouTube