With the SUV craze showing no signs of slowing down, we’re pleasantly surprised MINI is doing another convertible. It’s especially true in today’s tough automotive sector, with companies facing higher production costs while struggling to flesh out their EV lineups. The “F67” keeps open-top thrills alive for quite possibly the last time in the combustion engine era.

Following its world premiere last October, the new MINI Convertible has officially touched down in Greece. To properly mark the occasion, the automaker’s regional branch organized a photo shoot in beautiful Athens. Rather than sticking with the base model, the featured car is a hotter S with its more potent engine. We honestly would’ve opted for a more vibrant color like Sunny Side Yellow or Icy Sunshine Blue instead of this Copper Grey.

Although MINI Greece played it safe with the body color, it did opt for the glitzy 18-inch Night Flash two-tone wheels. It also ticked another box on the list of options – the Union Jack motif on the electrically retractable soft top. Inside, the Vescin Beige upholstery has a classy look, but we’re concerned about how the lightly colored seats will withstand the test of time.

The MINI Convertible doesn’t have to worry about any direct competition. However, it’s still a niche product, therefore unlikely to please the accountants in Oxford. Speaking of which, there had been plans to make a fully electric cabrio at home in UK. Although never officially confirmed, the “J03” was supposed to hit the assembly line in 2027. As BMWBLOG exclusively reported in December 2024, the plans have been shelved.

MINI has confirmed that Oxford production of the Cooper hatchback (“J01”) and Aceman crossover (“J05”) won’t start in 2026. That’s despite a promise it made a few years ago that the two cars wouldn’t be exclusively made in China. It’s unclear when and if the two EVs will ever be built in Britain. The electric cabrio has far fewer chances of reaching the assembly line before the hatch and crossover.

Photos: MINI