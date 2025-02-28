Mercedes-AMG has made a bold move to bring back the V8, responding to overwhelming customer demand and market realities. This decision follows widespread dissatisfaction with the downsized four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup in the latest AMG C63, which, despite its impressive output, failed to capture the essence of AMG’s performance DNA. The return of the V8 is a clear acknowledgment that the transition to smaller, hybrid-assisted powertrains has not resonated with enthusiasts. The C63’s four-cylinder hybrid system, producing 671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque, struggled to win over traditional AMG buyers. Its lack of emotional sounds and added weight from the battery pack contributed to disappointing sales, forcing Mercedes to rethink its strategy.

While AMG initially defended the move, reports now suggest the brand is preparing a revised C63 for 2026, likely featuring a newly developed V8. Mercedes-AMG, however, has not officially confirmed these plans. What has been confirmed is the return of the V8 in the upcoming CLE 63, and many expect the same engine to find its way into other models, including the C-Class sedan.

A New Take on the V8 Formula

Rather than simply bringing back the previous twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, AMG is taking a new approach by introducing a flat-plane crankshaft configuration. This marks a departure from the traditional cross-plane crank design that has defined AMG’s eight-cylinder engines for years. The benefits? Sharper throttle response, a higher redline, and improved efficiency in packaging, allowing the engine to fit into platforms not originally designed for a V8.

However, this change could also mean AMG’s signature deep, burbling exhaust note will be replaced with a higher-pitched, more aggressive tone. To counteract this, Mercedes plans to integrate artificial sound augmentation inside the cabin.

The reborn V8 is expected to include mild-hybrid assistance via an integrated starter-generator within the transmission. This setup will not only provide extra power but also enhance efficiency to meet modern emissions standards. BMW offers a similar setup in their six cylinder and V8 engines.

BMW M’s Ongoing Commitment to the V8

Mercedes’ decision to double down on the V8 mirrors BMW M’s continued investment in the S68 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Unlike AMG, BMW has made no attempts to downsize its performance flagships, ensuring that its V8 is certified for Euro 7 regulations. The S68 currently powers models like the XM, X5 M, and X6 M, reinforcing BMW’s belief that high-performance V8s still have a place in the market. Future M large SUVs are also expected to carry the S68 under the hood.