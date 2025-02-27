In 2024, BMW Group saw a 2.3% decline in global sales, narrowly missing a new record. However, this drop in demand did not translate to lower production across the board. In contrast to the overall sales trend, BMW’s German plants increased output by 16%, assembling 1,087,067 vehicles—accounting for over 44% of the company’s global production.

The largest contributor to this increase was Plant Regensburg, where 342,000 vehicles were produced in 2024, making it BMW’s busiest factory in Germany. Dingolfing followed with 300,000 units, while Leipzig assembled around 245,000 vehicles, including both BMW and MINI models. The Munich plant, though currently undergoing restructuring to prepare for Neue Klasse production in 2026, still produced just over 200,000 vehicles.

The increase in production at German plants was driven by strong demand for certain models, particularly those built in Regensburg and Leipzig. A third production shift was introduced at both locations in 2024, allowing BMW to keep up with order volumes.

At the same time, BMW’s German plants are preparing for an electric future. Munich, Dingolfing, Regensburg, and Leipzig each produce at least one fully electric model alongside traditional vehicles. By 2027, Munich will become an EV-only plant, while the company’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary will begin producing the first Neue Klasse models by the end of 2025. Other global sites, including Plant Spartanburg in the U.S. (2026) and San Luis Potosí in Mexico (2027), will also begin EV production in the coming years.

China Still Plays an Important Role in Production

Despite increased German output, China remained BMW’s largest production hub outside Germany, with nearly 700,000 vehicles built at the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture plants. Almost 90% of BMWs produced in China were sold locally.

In the U.S., Plant Spartanburg produced nearly 400,000 vehicles, remaining a key site for BMW’s X models, which accounted for half of the company’s U.S. sales. The plant will also start manufacturing electric SUV starting in 2026 with the iX5, followed by the iX6 and iX7.