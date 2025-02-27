Germans have been able to configure the BMW iX facelift since the start of the month, but Americans have had to wait until now. Sold as a 2026MY in the United States, the large electric SUV starts at $76,325 for the xDrive45, with destination and handling charges included. The xDrive60 begins at $89,675, followed by the M70 at $112,675.

But how much money can you throw at BMW for a fully loaded 2026 iX? You start with the M Performance model and then add $3,600 for the Frozen Deep Grey matte paint job. Then, you opt for the 23-inch wheels for $2,000. However, we need to warn you that the huge Individual alloys lower the range from 303 miles to just 283 miles.

Stepping inside, the perforated leather in either Amido or Castanea Chestnut is a $2,500 upgrade. Since the iX M70 sits at the top of the range, it has nearly all the goodies included as standard equipment. For example, the air suspension and rear-wheel steering come out of the box. There are only two options: the $2,550 Driving Assistance Professional Package and the $1,000 Executive Package. The former forces you to get the latter, which adds soft-close doors and fancy glass controls.

The 2026 BMW iX costs $124,325 in the US, with every box ticked. If that’s too much, the lesser xDrive45 and xDrive60 can be made to look almost like the M70. However, the more aggressive grille is reserved for the flagship model. For the first time, there’s now an M Sport Package for an extra $4,500. Aside from a bunch of M goodies, it also brings the new multifunction seats.

Production starts next month at the Dingolfing plant in Germany. Deliveries to customers are programmed to kick off in the second quarter of the year. The iX with the Life Cycle Impulse is expected to stick around until mid-2028 before being replaced by an iX5.

Source: BMW USA