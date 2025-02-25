MINI’s vehicles have always been a bit of an ideal pairing for electric motors. The brand has finally paired its little SUV with an all-electric powertrain, one of the extensive changes the 2025 MINI Countryman sees for the latest model year. Not only is it the first electron-powered Countryman; it’s also an all-new model for 2025, with extensive design changes and an all-new interior. With relatively slim pickings in the small EV SUV market, it’s nearly the default choice if you’re looking for something with even a little driving verve and style.

2025 MINI Countryman EV Electric Motor and Performance+

The electric Countryman – dubbed the 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 – is exclusively powered by dual electric motors in the US. 308 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque travel to all four wheels via all-wheel drive. Thus, the Countryman can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. While heavy, we enjoyed driving the SE ALL4 when we got behind the wheel in Portugal, praising its quickness, precise at-speed handling, and good levels of grip.

2025 MINI Countryman EV Charging and Range

MINI claims the Countryman EV can achieve up to 212 miles on a full charge, and further stipulates that the car can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just under 30 minutes with DC charging. Charging tops out at 130 kW. Home charging with a Level 2 charger can still refill the SUV from empty to full in seven or so hours. MINI says a regular plug will still replenish four miles of range per hour. We don’t really recommend testing it.

With the standard 18-inch wheels, the 2025 MINI Countryman EV should get around 212 miles on a full charge. Wheel swaps will influence that range, though, and the EPA estimates reflect a range decrease to 204 miles when you throw 19-inch wheels on the little SUV. Countrymans (Countrymen?) with the 18s get 96 combined city/highway MPGe. Opting for 19s drops that figure to 91.

Interior and Cargo Space

Vescin and cloth upholstery is the only choice available, part of MINI’s commitment to sustainability. The seats are moderately well bolstered, but more importantly come without power adjustment, which is fine with us but might not be for you. The thrones are, however, heated, as is the steering wheel. When combined with a standard panoramic moonroof, the result is a cozy cabin that feels premium but playful.

The EV Countryman is an SUV, and offers a correspondingly large cargo area. You’ll get 56.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded down and 24.8 cubic feet with the back seats upright. The Volvo EX30 – probably the one to beat in the segment in terms of overall quality and refinement – is handily bested, only offering 31.9 and 11.2 cubic feet, respectively.

2025 MINI Countryman EV Technology and Connectivity

Every MINI Countryman SE ALL4 comes with the newest MINI operating system – OS 9 – and a cool 9.4.-inch OLED screen in the center of the car. AirConsole allows you to play video games while the car charges, and BMW has even allowed its augmented reality tech to trickle down, assisting you when using the car’s built-in navigation system. The latter comes standard, the former is optional.

The 2025 MINI Countryman EV gets some other cool technology as standard, too. A head-up display and wireless device charger are free of charge. You can spec an interior camera, optional Harman/Kardon sound system, and all the driver assistance features by stepping up to the Iconic Trim ($3,200).

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

MINI loads the electric Countryman up with lots of standard safety features. Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning are all no-charge, as is rear cross-traffic alert. Parking Assistant Plus is bundled with AR Navigation in the Comfort Package Plus, and for $1,500, we think it’s a decent enough value. Radar- and camera-assisted cruise control is available, but it’s locked behind the $2,400 Comfort Package Max. Skip it and do the driving yourself.

2025 MINI Countryman EV Pricing

The 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 starts at $45,200. You can then choose between Signature Plus and Iconic trim levels. Pricing is competitive with the Volvo EX30 and kind of close to the Kia Niro EV – $46,195 and $40,975, respectively. We think the MINI makes a strong case with its excellent standard equipment and pleasant driving manners.

2025 MINI Countryman EV FAQ