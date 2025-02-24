We’re bringing you an exclusive look at the 2025 MINI Cooper S 5-Door Hardtop, captured in a stunning Chili Red finish while driving through the backroads of Barcelona. Our test drive review is coming soon, but for now, let’s dive into the details of this new MINI hatchback which comes with a few exciting trims and packages. Under the hood, the MINI Cooper S 5-Door Hardtop is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 204 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This power is delivered through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, as MINI has officially discontinued the manual option for this model. On the flip side, this model comes with the shift paddles behind the steering wheel. When it comes to acceleration, the Cooper S 5-Door can sprint from 0-60 mph in approximately 6.3 seconds, while reaching 100 km/h in around 6.8 seconds.

No Full JCW Variant for the 5-Door

While the new F66 MINI Cooper 3-door is available in the full John Cooper Works setup (in most markets but U.S. and Canada), the story is different with the five door. The British marque offers a JCW trim which bridges the gap between base models and the JCW variants. Visually, the JCW Trim on this Cooper S model adds an aggressive touch to its exterior. Notable elements include bolder front and rear diffusers, an angrier-looking grille, and an updated John Cooper Works logo that distinguishes it from the standard Cooper S. Wider tires further enhance the car’s road presence, giving it a more substantial stance compared to its predecessor.

The model we tested was equipped with 18-inch John Cooper Works Lap Spoke 2-tone wheels, adding to its sporty appeal. MINI’s XL Package was also featured, providing additional convenience and comfort features to complement its performance-focused enhancements. Inside, the JCW badges are present along with JCW-branded seats and trim.

Size and Practicality

One of the key advantages of the 5-Door body style over the 3-Door version is its increased space. The wheelbase has been stretched by 72 mm (2.8 inches), while the overall length has grown by 172 mm (6.7 inches). This means a more spacious cabin, offering improved rear passenger comfort and additional cargo capacity. The trunk space now ranges from 275 liters to 925 liters with the rear seats folded down, making it a practical choice for those needing extra room.

For 2025, the MINI Cooper S 5-Door Hardtop is available in a range of vibrant colors, including Icy Sunshine Blue, Nanuq White Metallic, Melting Silver III Metallic, Midnight Black II, British Racing Green IV Metallic, Chili Red II, Ocean Wave Green, Indigo Sunset Blue, Sunny Side Yellow, and Blazing Blue. These color options allow buyers to personalize their MINI to match their unique style, whether they prefer a classic British Racing Green IV Metallic or a bold and playful Sunny Side Yellow.