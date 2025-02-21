We recently learned that EVs on the Neue Klasse platform will come with one, two, three, or even four electric motors. While rear- and all-wheel-drive models have been officially confirmed, there weren’t any details about front-wheel-drive setups. Naturally, we decided to ask BMW whether FWD models are planned. You’ll be glad to hear the answer is no.

For the NK portfolio, BMW has engineered an upgraded excited synchronous motor (EESM) for the rear axle. At the front, an asynchronous motor (ASM) will be mounted in electric cars with xDrive. However, there are no plans to launch single-motor, front-wheel-drive models. While the EESM at the back will house the transmission, the ASM has not been developed with a built-in gearbox. Neue Klasse cars with the ASM will always have at least one EESM at the rear axle, making the cars AWD.

Looking further ahead, it effectively means that any entry-level electric BMW on the Neue Klasse platform will be rear-wheel drive. Consequently, the rumored i1 and/or i2 won’t send power only to the rear wheels. It’s too soon to know whether xDrive versions of the spiritual i3 successor are planned, but the cheaper versions will have RWD.

But the FWD era started by the 2 Series Active Tourer more than a decade ago isn’t ending anytime soon. The 1 Series came out last year, and the 2 Series Gran Coupe has just gone on sale, so they’ll be with us for many years. In addition, the X1 and X2 crossovers are sticking around for the long haul. The minivan that kicked off the controversial FWD trend is rumored to go away in late 2027.

We’ve been focusing strictly on BMWs, but the Gen6 motors will inevitably power MINIs, too. However, it’s premature to say the end is nigh for the front-wheel-drive MINI. The Rolls-Royce and ALPINA brands will sooner or later benefit from the lessons learned with the Neue Klasse.