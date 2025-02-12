The BMW iX still looks as polarizing as it did when it first came out in late 2020. The striking design is actually older than that, having been previewed on the Vision iNext concept two years before. For 2025, the electric SUV undergoes a Life Cycle Impulse, bringing several design changes. A new walkaround video takes us on a tour of the tweaks implemented with the LCI.

BMW focuses on the iX xDrive60 and iX M70 flavors, which replace the xDrive50 and M60, respectively. However, a base model is still available—now called xDrive45 instead of xDrive40. It makes a brief appearance later in the video. All versions share these sharper-looking headlights flanking the familiar oversized grille. However, the kidneys now have a different pattern, depending on the version. Additionally, an illuminated contour is available.

The M Performance model is illustrated here with stately 23-inch wheels—a first for the iX. It also has matte paint from the Individual catalog: Frozen Deep Grey. Combined with the darkened headlights and taillights, the M70 looks downright menacing. The lesser xDrive60 is shown in Arctic Race Blue, a new color available for the large electric SUV. Beyond these two exterior finishes, new shades include Dune Grey, Carbon Black, Tanzanite Blue, Space Silver, and Frozen Pure Grey.

Although the interior may seem unchanged, there are some notable updates. The chief of these are the new M multifunction front seats, which are standard on the M70. Alternatively, you can have them on a normal iX by opting for the M Sport Package. As an upgrade over the microfiber/Sensatec artificial leather, the seats can be wrapped in Amido or Castanea natural leather.

Dark Silver interior accents are available with the M Sport Package and the hot M70. Other configurations have Gold Bronze instead. The M Sport Package—a first on the iX—includes a round steering wheel. Otherwise, you get the oddly shaped hexagonal steering wheel. Other goodies vary from a two-tone instrument panel with an M logo to an anthracite headliner.

The updated iX will be produced at the Dingolfing plant in Germany starting in March. Deliveries in the United States—where it will be sold as a 2026MY—start in the second quarter.

Video: BMW / YouTube