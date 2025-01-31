When Morgan retired the Plus Six a few months ago, we wondered whether its successor would still have a BMW engine. As it turns out, there was no reason to be concerned. The first details about the company’s all-new model confirm a BMW heart. Without going into details, the British niche marque mentions a turbocharged inline-six of Bavarian origins.

The Plus Six used BMW’s B58, dialed to 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) in the car’s final iteration, the Pinnacle special edition. It’s unlikely to witness a major bump in output for the upcoming model since Morgan models are more about balance than outright power.

However, we all know this engine is capable of so much more, should the need arise. It delivers up to 386 hp in the latest M340i and even 429 hp in the Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition. Ineos Automotive also uses the B58 in the Grenadier off-roader SUV and the Quartermaster pickup truck. However, in those two vehicles, BMW dials its six-cylinder, 3.0-liter unit down to only 281 hp.

The Worcestershire-based company does say it has developed the car on a completely new platform. It’s lighter and stiffer, representing an evolution of the in-house bonded aluminum chassis. Morgan proudly claims it has implemented “a range of new technical features and engineering enhancements throughout.”

Although the newcomer will also be a flagship, it won’t be a direct replacement for the Plus Six. The design will be quintessentially Morgan, but this isn’t the production-ready look. When the final design is revealed, expect it to be slightly more modern and aero-driven. To use Morgan’s exact words, the car will have a “more contemporary aesthetic and an aerodynamically informed proportion.”

As for the level of excitement behind the wheel, there’s going to be “greater dynamic performance and driving enjoyment.” We will soon know exactly which BMW engine is hidden underneath the retro-flavored hood. Morgan will unveil its new sports car this spring.

Photos: Morgan Motor Company