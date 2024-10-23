A car powered by a BMW engine doesn’t necessarily have the white and blue roundel. It can also be a MINI or a Rolls-Royce. If we step outside of the BMW Group, automakers such as Toyota, Land Rover, and Ineos Automotive are also using powertrains of Bavarian origins. The same holds true for Morgan, the British niche marque specializing in low-volume sports cars.

It’s ready to say goodbye to the Plus Six, a two-door roadster it’s been selling since 2019. The retro-flavored performance machine is motivated by a B58 engine, also found in the Toyota Supra and Ineos Grenadier. In this Morgan application, the company’s first turbocharged car is good for 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Output is routed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, hence the familiar gear shift lever.

Before production of the Plus Six ends early next year after nearly 1,000 uniquely commissioned units, Morgan is making 30 special examples of the convertible’s swan song. The Pinnacle will be highly customizable courtesy of a generous assortment of bespoke options. Customers can pick from Fawn (tan), Explore (blue), and Riviera (brown) leather interiors. The paint-to-sample option, offered at no extra cost, provides more freedom to choose the body color.

The Plus Six Pinnacle stands out from the regular model with natural sheepskin carpets that match the rest of the interior’s color. From hand-stitched surfaces to lovely teak wood trim, the interior sends a cozy atmosphere no car from BMW offers these days. All cars are getting those retro-flavored silver wheels and a polished fuel filler cap reminiscent of Le Mans race cars.

As you can imagine, it’s not exactly cheap. Indeed, Morgan wants an eye-watering £96,995 in the UK. The closest thing BMW offers is the Z4 M40i from £57,350. With the rest of the money, you can buy a 220i Coupe.

Source: Morgan