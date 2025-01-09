The ADAC, Germany’s biggest automobile club, tested 84 cars in 2024. The results surprised many, as it wasn’t a flashy luxury car that topped the rankings but a family-friendly electric vehicle. Among the tested cars, the BMW i5 made a strong impression, earning a spot in the top three. As expected, this year’s tests showed a clear trend: electric cars are taking over. The VW ID.7 came out on top with a score of 1.5, thanks to its balance of comfort, practicality, and eco-friendliness. It beat out many premium models, showing that you don’t need to spend a fortune for a top-performing car. Close behind was the BMW i5 eDrive40, with a score of 1.6. As the best premium car in the rankings, the i5 impressed testers with its smooth performance and clean energy use.

The i5 is a rear-wheel-drive electric sedan with 340 horsepower, making it powerful yet efficient. It has a practical range of 500 kilometers on a single charge (WLTP cycle), while using just 19.1 kWh per 100 kilometers in ADAC’s tests. This efficiency helped it become the cleanest premium vehicle of the year. The car’s driving experience also scored high. BMW’s focus on handling and comfort ensures the i5 feels dynamic and smooth, living up to the brand’s reputation for fun driving.

Room for Improvement

The BMW i5 isn’t perfect. The ADAC noted its charging speed isn’t as fast as some competitors, which might be a downside for long-distance drivers. Testers also pointed out the high price of the car, making it less accessible to many buyers. Another criticism was its size—at over 5 meters long, the i5 can feel unwieldy, especially in tight spaces. Despite its large exterior, the interior space is not as generous as expected for a car of this size. The updated iDrive system, which now has fewer physical buttons, also received mixed reviews. Some drivers miss the old, more tactile controls.

Electric Cars Dominate the Rankings

Electric vehicles dominated the ADAC’s top 10 list this year. Alongside the VW ID.7 and BMW i5, cars like the Mercedes EQE SUV and the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron also ranked highly. In fact, the only non-electric car in the top 10 was the Skoda Superb Combi 2.0 TDI, showing how EVs are becoming the new standard for performance and efficiency.