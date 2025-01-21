PUMA and BMW M Motorsport have announced the launch of a new apparel and footwear collection, drawing inspiration from the design and performance of the BMW M4. The collection aims to merge track-inspired functionality with everyday wearability, appealing to motorsport enthusiasts and casual consumers alike. The lineup includes hoodies, T-shirts, and shorts, all featuring clean lines and bold graphics that reflect the aesthetic of the BMW M4’s iconic livery. Designed with practical materials, the pieces are suited for both active and casual use, offering versatility for a range of environments.

A key highlight of the collection is the BMW MMS Inverse sneaker. Crafted with premium materials, the footwear is designed to balance functionality with a modern, streamlined look. The sneaker aims to capture the essence of the BMW M4 while maintaining comfort and durability for everyday wear. “This collaboration reflects the shared values of innovation and performance between PUMA and BMW M Motorsport,” a PUMA representative stated. “The collection showcases elements of motorsport design while maintaining a focus on practicality and style.”

The PUMA x BMW M Motorsport M4 collection is available now at select PUMA retail locations and online at puma.com. The collaboration between the two brands has produced several notable collections, including the “50 Years of BMW M”collection, which features unique pieces celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary. More recently, the “Reinvented” collection marked a shift towards an electrified future in motorsport. PUMA and BMW M Motorsport also celebrated the iconic BMW Art Cars with a capsule collection honoring the works of artists like Alexander Calder and Roy Lichtenstein.