We joined the KITH, BMW M, and BMW USA team in Miami for Art Basel week, where Ronnie Fieg’s KITH unveiled their latest collaboration with BMW. The event took place at the iconic 1111 Lincoln Road parking structure, a stunning architectural landmark in Miami. The exclusive gathering, filled with VIPs, showcased two special vehicles: a one-off BMW M1 in Techno Violet and an XM Concept by KITH in Frozen Techno Violet. This collaboration, dubbed Chapter III, like the ones before it, highlighted Fieg’s unique ability to merge KITH’s branding with BMW’s new and old designs.

Fieg Paid $1 Million For The BMW M1

For many, the spotlight shone brightest on the restored M1—a car with a storied past and an extraordinary transformation. Purchased for $1 million, according to Fieg, the original red exterior was meticulously scrapped off and replace by the iconic Techno Violet hue, a color synonymous with BMW’s heritage from the 1990s. As Fieg recounted, sourcing the M1 was no small feat—it was car number 1, a rare gem in automotive history and it took BMW Classic quite some time to find it. With their help, the vehicle was restored to absolute perfection, making it a crown jewel in Fieg’s collection of eighteen BMWs.

47 Units Limited Run Has A Meaning

The XM Concept by KITH, equally interesting, previewed an ultra-limited run of 47 production units. While the concept car dazzled with carbon seats and striking violet/purple accent lights, the production XM by KITH editions promise the same bold Frozen Techno Violet finish with slightly subdued details. Why the 47 limited run? Next year, BMW M1 celebrates its 47th birthday.

During a panel, Fieg spoke passionately about his connection to BMW, a love affair rooted in family and heritage. His grandfather owned a BMW, sparking Fieg’s fascination with the brand from a young age. This personal connection fuels his drive to create collaborations that are authentic. His hunt for the perfect M1 was years in the making, but his ambitions extend far beyond this project. As a lifelong BMW enthusiast, Fieg views each collaboration as a chance to honor the brand’s history while pushing its boundaries.

Projects Like This Are Hard to Bring to Life

The BMW XM by KITH faced unique challenges, as explained by Tobias Weber, Head of Collaborations at BMW Group. Among the most significant hurdles was the introduction of the exclusive Frozen Techno Violet paint, a color never before used on a BMW. Since this was the first—and only—time the company planned to apply this finish, rigorous testing was required to ensure its durability and compliance with safety standards. For example, reflections, a crucial factor in automotive safety, had to meet stringent regulatory guidelines before the paint could be approved.

Additionally, the XM’s custom exterior lighting presented another layer of complexity. Any modification to lighting systems demands meticulous testing to align with legal and functional requirements, ensuring that safety isn’t compromised. Beyond the technical challenges, the process of building one-off vehicles—or even a limited series—posed significant production demands. BMW’s precision-driven manufacturing process had to adapt to the bespoke nature of the XM by KITH, making the project a bit more intensive for everyone.

Art Basel Is Now More Than Just Art

The Art Basel event provided a fitting backdrop for these remarkable vehicles, especially since it’s becoming more of a luxury and car show. The seventh floor of the 1111 Lincoln Road parking structure offered panoramic views of Miami, creating a dramatic setting for the unveiling.

We were on site to capture the moment, snapping photos of these unique cars. From the intricate Kith monogram embossing on the XM’s interior to the flawless restoration of the M1, this collaboration is a testament to how bridges can be built, bringing diverse communities together in a celebration of fashion and heritage.

As Fieg’s collection of BMWs continues to grow, so too does his legacy as a curator of the brand’s most iconic creations. For those lucky enough to witness the unveiling, it was a moment to remember, and for Fieg, it marked another milestone in his journey as one of BMW’s most passionate ambassadors.