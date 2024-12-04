BMW and Kith are at it again. While the past few days have been about several special cars, the collaboration continues with a new lifestyle collection. There’s basically something for everyone, including apparel varying from sweaters and crewnecks to pants and hoodies. You can also splurge on beanies and caps, not to mention jackets made from fine Italian leather.

For something directly related to cars, BMW and Kith have created leather driving gloves and key rings. The collection also includes floor mats, license plate frames, and microfiber towels. As with Ronnie Fieg’s special M1 and XM concept, the merch makes extensive use of the Kith branding. If you’d rather have a car, there’s a limited-run XM special edition in Frozen Techno Violet for a cool $199,000.

The entire collection has Fieg’s preferred colors, including the Techno Violet he used for the M1 and XM pair. In addition, his M3 E30 in Cinnabar Red is also represented, as is the electric 1602’s Vitality Green hue, created specifically by BMW for the Kith founder. If money’s burning a hole in your pocket, there are other items available. You can buy rugs, pillows, mugs, umbrellas, and even snowboards.

The whole shebang will be displayed on Friday, December 6, on the 7th floor of the 1111 Lincoln Road parking garage in Miami, Florida. The merchandise will be shown alongside Fieg’s recent acquisitions, the M1 and XM. In addition, he’s also bringing his red-tastic M3 E30 and electric 1602, which we mentioned earlier, plus the M4 Competition Kith Design Study. These will be joined by the M4 Competition by Kith and the i4 M50 by Kith special editions that were sold to customers.

The merchandise and cars will be displayed from 11 AM until 5 PM Eastern Time. Seeing the rare mid-engined M1 supercar up close, fully restored, and in Techno Violet is reason enough to check out the one-day pop-up and exhibition. Oh, and Ronnie Fieg will bring several cars he hasn’t publicly displayed yet. Beginning December 6, you can buy the apparel and accessories online and in physical stores from 11 AM.

Source: Kith