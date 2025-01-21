BMW’s global sales fell by 2.3% to 2,200,177 units in 2024. However, it increased its market share in Europe, posting double-digit sales growth in Italy, France, and UK. If you’re wondering how the company’s love/hate XM performed, the plug-in hybrid SUV outsold most of its rivals. Automotive News Europe cites Dataforce’s sales report for the previous 12 months, showing the dedicated M model generated 4,015 sales in the EU, EFTA, and UK regions.

BMW delivered almost 1,000 more units compared to the previous year, but it’s not an entirely fair comparison. After all, the XM didn’t hit the European market until later in 2023. But how did the competition fare? Lamborghini delivered 1,807 units of the Urus in 2024, followed by the Bentley Bentayga with 922 units. The Aston Martin DBX was next, with 754 examples.

Model Sales Mercedes G-Class 10,844 BMW XM 4,015 Bentley Bentayga 922 Aston Martin DBX 754 Maserati Levante 444

However, the Mercedes G-Class was way ahead of the pack, ending the year with five-digit sales. The iconic off-roader racked up 10,844 sales in 2024. It makes sense for the G to finish on top since it’s far cheaper than the super-luxury British SUVs we mentioned. The Geländewagen is also an automotive icon with a history that dates to the late 1970s.

While the DBX and Bentayga play in a superior league, the XM and G-Class have similar pricing. The G500 costs from €132,328 in Germany. BMW’s polarizing SUV kicks off at an almost identical €132,400 for the six-cylinder XM 50e base model, which you can’t have in the United States. Mercedes also sells a more affordable diesel G-Class (G450d) for €122,808.

You could argue that the comparison between the XM and the Urus seems forced, given the price discrepancy. But we remember a quote from BMW M’s boss. Shortly after the XM was unveiled in the second half of 2022, Frank van Meel said the model would target G-Class and Urus owners who want a BMW. Lest we forget, the company projected Europeans would be a minority among XM buyers. When the car came out, BMW estimated half of the sales would come from the United States (26%) and China (23%). Germany was projected to account for just 7% of total demand, matching South Korea but lower than the Middle East (8%).

In 2024, BMW shipped 1,974 XMs in the US, a decrease of 14.7% compared to the previous year.

Source: Dataforce via Automotive News Europe