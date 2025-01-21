The rivalry between German engineering and American muscle is legendary, and with each new generation of cars, the stakes only get higher. In this latest faceoff, Carwow pits the previous generation BMW M4 CS (F82) against the Shelby Mustang GT350. Both are power-packed, rear-wheel-drive machines that bring their unique charms to the table. But which one comes out on top? Let’s dig into the stats, the performance, and the results.

BMW M4 CS (F82)

The BMW M4 CS is a showcase of German precision and power refinement. Under the hood lies a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine (S55), producing an impressive 460 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. This power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering seamless shifts and optimal performance. Weighing in at 1,580 kg (3,483 lbs), the M4 CS benefits from a favorable weight-to-power ratio, allowing it to maximize its agility and straight-line speed.

Shelby Mustang GT350

The Shelby Mustang GT350 brings a different flavor to the table, offering pure American muscle with a high-revving, naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V8 engine, known as the “Voodoo.” This engine delivers a thrilling 600 horsepower and 597 Nm (441 lb-ft) of torque, providing the perfect blend of power and sound. Unlike the BMW, the GT350 puts the driver fully in control with a 6-speed manual transmission that emphasizes engagement over outright speed. However, its larger displacement engine and heavier build contribute to a weight of 1,680 kg (3,704 lbs), making it less nimble than its German rival.

Drag Race

The F82 M4 CS leverages its lighter weight and turbocharged torque to pull ahead decisively, crossing the quarter-mile finish line in 12.3 seconds, compared to the GT350’s 12.5 seconds. In the second race, the F82 M4 CS takes the win again. Lastly, with launch control out of the equation, the Mustang claws back some ground. The race is much closer this time, but the M4 CS still edges out the GT350.

The F82 BMW M4 CS emerges as the overall winner, with its lighter weight, turbocharged punch, and consistent performance giving it the edge in most categories. However, the Shelby GT350 isn’t without its merits. Its naturally aspirated V8 and manual transmission offer a raw and engaging driving experience that enthusiasts crave.