BMW’s first-ever all-electric M3 has been spotted testing in the snowy landscapes of Arjeplog, Sweden, a well-known location for cold-weather development. This comes shortly after BMW teased the performance capabilities of its electric M3 prototype, marking a key step toward the brand’s electric future. The heavily camouflaged prototype shows strong design ties to BMW’s Neue Klasse Vision Concept, unveiled last year.

Up front, illuminated details in the kidney grille and headlights hint at the brand’s futuristic “phygital” styling. The car’s clean, sharp side profile sticks closely to the concept’s three-box sedan shape, while flared fenders and wide wheel arches give it the unmistakable stance of an M car. At the rear, the large trunk lid and upright design follow the Neue Klasse’s minimalist approach, but sporty touches like the wide tires and aerodynamic tweaks signal its high-performance potential. Other notable features include pop-up door handles and large wheels.

Performance and Platform Details

Codenamed ZA0, the M3 Electric is being developed on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, which it will share with the i3 sedan launching in 2026. The electric M3 is scheduled for release in 2027 and will debut as an all-wheel-drive sports sedan with a starting output of around 700 horsepower. While BMW has explored ultra-powerful quad-motor EVs with over 1,300 horsepower, the initial M3 Electric models will focus a balance between driving dynamics and power. This new platform includes BMW’s cutting-edge Heart of Joy supercomputer, which integrates the car’s advanced driving dynamics and all-wheel-drive system. These technologies are designed to deliver precise handling and control, essential for a car carrying the iconic M badge.

Two BMW M3s Planned: ICE and EV

BMW M won’t forget the purists. A new M3 combustion-powered model, codename G84, will arrive sometimes after 2027. The new M3 builds upon the current G80 generation, sitting on the same CLAR platform and using a 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. There is a twist though: BMW could include the 48 volt mild-hybrid tech within the eight-speed automatic transmission of this new M3. Therefore, plans for a six-speed manual M3 have been scrapped.

At the same time, the BMW M plans to offer a range of electric performance models, starting with the M3 and M4 EVs under the ZA0 and ZA2 project codes. Additional vehicles, like the iX3 M SUV, are set to arrive as early as 2026, showcasing BMW’s broader push into electric high-performance vehicles.