The three-row luxury SUV segment is more popular and competitive than ever. That means that a new BMW X7 has to feel every bit worth its demanding price tag – which comes in at over $80,000 before you touch a single option box. A historic rival – Mercedes-Benz – comes well prepared with a three-rower of their own: the GLS. Which is the one you really want?

Design and Interior Dimensions

From the outside, it’s clear that the new BMW X7 takes a more aggressive and attention-grabbing approach than the GLS. A split-headlight look that debuted for the 2023 model year couldn’t be more different from the Mercedes’ very classic look. Technically, the GLS got a refresh for the 2024 model year, bringing new body work in the front and rear, a new grille, and new lighting signatures. The GLS is overall the larger of the two. It’s an inch wider and around an inch and a half longer, though stands an inch shorter.

Those larger dimensions translate to the interior. The X7 offers more front head room than the Benz, but the Mercedes has it beat everywhere else. It boasts over two inches more third-row head room and shoulder room. In the second row, the GLS offers a solid four inches more leg room. Perhaps because of these impressive passenger capacity figures, it trails the X7 in terms of cargo area. A new BMW X7 can offer 90.4 cubic feet of cargo space, while the GLS has 84.7 cubic feet of cargo space.

Technology and Towing

Screens dominate the interior of both the new BMW X7 and new GLS. The GLS comes packaged with dual 12.3-inch screens housing instrumentation and infotainment. Hop into a new BMW X7 and you’ll see a similar 12.3-inch gauge cluster and slightly larger 14.9-inch center display. We unfortunately haven’t had any seat time with a GLS to discuss how usable the latest version of MBUX is, but iDrive 8.5 in the X7 is as intuitive and snappy as ever. Both offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though, so you might not even spend much time twiddling with their native software.

Towing with both is easy because their respective OEMs offer a factory-installed trailer hitch. BMW rates the X7 at 7,500 pounds of max towing capacity, and Mercedes claims the GLS can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Both come with trailering-specific features (Mercedes names their’s Trailer Stability Assist, but BMWs do it too) that ensure each SUV can handle the added rigors of towing without unduly stressing the engine. Car and Driver even towed with their long term X7 back in 2021 – 5,800 pounds over a 2100-mile excursion – with no drama.

Suspension and Dynamics

Both the GLS and X7 utilize a front double-wishbone and multi-link rear paired with two-axle air suspension. Both come included with adaptive damping, too, offering you a variety of different suspension settings for different driving experiences. Some variant of Comfort and Sport Modes exist in both luxury SUVs, and both allow you to raise or lower the SUV with the touch of a button.

When it comes to dynamics – at least in the base cars – the spec sheet continues to read similarly. The GLS’s turbocharged 3.0-liter six makes 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The new BMW X7 delivers identical horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque from the B58 engine, also a 3.0-liter turbo-six. Both come with all-wheel drive as standard, and weigh within 100 pounds of one another. Curb weight for the GLS is 5,489 pounds, and the BMW X7 tips the scale at 5,417 pounds.

For the standard SUVs, Mercedes says the GLS 450 can race from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, while BMW says the X7 xDrive40i takes only 5.6 seconds. Those figures are an excellent summary of the comfort and dynamics comparison. A new BMW X7 will feel slightly sprightlier than the standard Benz, but otherwise, the two will perform and feel very similar.

New BMW X7 and GLS High Performance Options

At the top of the lineup, MB offers the AMG GLS 63. This 603-horsepower monster accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and utilizes a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. You also get a collection of AMG goodies, like an electronic limited-slip diff (eLSD), sportier suspension tuning, bigger brakes, and the like.

A new BMW X7 M60i boasts nearly all the same changes. But, it is down on power; it makes the same zero-to-60 dash in 4.5 seconds, and only has 523 horsepower to work with. The ALPINA XB7, however, is perhaps a more direct comparison. Its ALPINA-tuned twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 – similar, on the surface, to the unit powering the M60i – generates 631 horsepower. BMW says the ALPINA will reach 60 mph from a standstill in under four seconds.

Performance junkies will likely want to stick with BMW. THE GLS 63 currently starts at $149,500, close to $40,000 more than the X7 M60i ($111,900). The ALPINA XB7 starts at $152,400 – just under $3,000 more. We’d recommend either sticking with the X7 M60i and saving a ton of money while making negligible performance trade-offs or going all-in on the XB7.

The New BMW X7 Wins – As Long As You Can Look at It

We’re not alone in thinking that a new BMW X7 compares quite favorably against the Mercedes-Benz GLS. But, we have to admit that it’s tough to fall in love with a vehicle that doesn’t get your heart racing every time you look at it. The polarizing exterior aesthetics, therefore, will likely be the make or break in your buying decision. Either way, there’s hardly any losers at this price point. Hopefully this makes your decision between the new BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS a little bit easier.