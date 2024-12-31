When car companies consider updating their lineup, there’s usually more than one route they can take. For example, BMW probably had dozens of sketches – maybe even models – of the new 4 Series before settling on the polarizing and attention-getting new grille design. Right after BMW took ownership of Mini, it was time for a new look. While Rover – Mini’s owners, whom BMW also acquired – looked to a more traditional path, BMW aspired to spin the brand into a sporty premium small car – think 1 Series Coupe. That’s where the ACV 30 comes in.

ACV 30 Birth and Rebirth

The ACV 30 is a design penned by a young Adrian van Hooydonk – today, Head of BMW Design – sometime in 1994. Intending to be the design that took the brand into the 21st century, it was ultimately rejected in favor of the Frank Stephenson design we know today. But that’s when the ACV 30’s true destiny was determined. Following further development, it debuted in January 1997 as a drivable prototype.

Most rejected designs don’t begin a second life as a prototype. But the ACV 30 is even more remarkable in that we even know it exists. Despite continuing development, Mini says that the car was “not planned to be shown to audiences.” BMW and Rover decided that the car could be used to drum up excitement for the brand. While the ACV 30’s looks definitely commanded a double take, part of that had to do with the name, too.

ACV 30 – What’s in a Name and Design

Anniversary Concept Vehicle 30 is a really long name, so we’re glad Mini chose to shorten it to just ACV 30. And though it might sound like a bunch of marketing gobbledygook, the idea is simple. The ACV 30 took the stage in 1997, 30 years after Mini’s Monte Carlo Rally wins in 1967 (and 1964 and 1965). The Mini ACV 30 – from the side – actually looks kind of similar to the Minis we see rolling around today. Decidedly unique to the ACV 30 are the dramatically flared front and rear fenders, and a center-exit exhaust. There are some immediate links to the brand’s past, too, like the rounded headlights and grille shape.

The Mini ACV 30 looks like a lot more fun once you’re inside the car. Exceptionally well-bolstered bucket seats and a tall shifter are immediate attention grabbers. As is the red trim, which perfectly matches the cage (it did see track time, after all). The driver cluster is similar to what we see in the production car, while the center stack relies on a pod of four gauges – and some neat looking switchgear – instead of the single round display that ended up in production.

Mini says the ACV 30 borrows from rally heritage, but you’d have to squint to see it. Under the sheet metal is a mid-engine 1.8-liter MG F roadster. Seems pretty far from the front-drive, front-engine Mini’s from rally days of old. That said, the little concept led a parade lap before the start of the 1997 Monte Carlo Rally. What a cool way to celebrate the brand – and an interesting slice of Mini history to this day.