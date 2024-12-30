A few months ago, BMW unveiled the second generation of its front-wheel-drive 1 Series hatchback, known internally as the F70. Among the lineup is the range-topping M135i, a sporty and engaging model aimed at enthusiasts. While we had the opportunity to test the new 1 Series in Europe, a question lingered for American customers: will BMW bring this hatchback to the United States?

The short answer is no. When asked during the European launch event if the 1 Series had any chance of coming stateside, BMW’s product planners made it clear that it would not happen. The reasoning boils down to market trends. Over the past decade, demand for hatchbacks—especially in the premium segment—has been steadily declining in the United States. While some Asian brands, like Mazda with the Mazda 3 or Toyota with the GR Corolla, still find an audience for their hatchbacks, the German presence in this segment has dwindled.

The Volkswagen GTI and Golf R are now among the last remaining options for American buyers. Even in Europe, where hatchbacks once thrived, the market has cooled considerably. Some could argue that other German brands are still selling hatchbacks in America, but disguised more into compact crossovers, like the GLA. In that category, BMW used to sell the X2.

So, why don’t Americans gravitate toward hatchbacks? Personal preferences have shifted toward SUVs for several reasons, including:

All-Wheel Drive Handling: SUVs offer better winter and snow performance, even though some could argue that an xDrive 1 Series could work as well.

SUVs offer better winter and snow performance, even though some could argue that an xDrive 1 Series could work as well. Cargo and Passenger Capacity: They can accommodate larger families, pets, and luggage. Bigger is better in America

They can accommodate larger families, pets, and luggage. Bigger is better in America Towing Ability: Many SUVs are better suited for towing needs. We do love our towing capabilities here, even though rarely used.

Many SUVs are better suited for towing needs. We do love our towing capabilities here, even though rarely used. Size and Safety: Larger vehicles are often perceived as safer and provide better visibility.

Larger vehicles are often perceived as safer and provide better visibility. Versatility for Road Trips: SUVs handle long driving vacations with ease, offering room for people, pets, and gear.

These practical advantages have led many Americans—including self-proclaimed enthusiasts of wagons and minivans—to transition to SUVs. In this context, the M135i, while undoubtedly a fun and capable car, doesn’t align with what most U.S. buyers want. Even sales of the 3 Series have been declining over the years with the entry-level X1 and mid-size X3s becoming the natural choice among BMW customers.

The last BMW hatchback sold in America was the electric i3, which, despite earning a loyal fan base, was never a major sales success. Unfortunately for fans of compact, premium hot hatches, BMW has decided the U.S. market is not the right place for the 1 Series. So if you were hoping for a fun hot hatch BMW as your second car, moving to Mexico might be the closest you can get to one.