Over the years, BMW’s had a few tricks up its sleeve. With April Fools jokes running for longer longer than some of our readers (and writers!) have been alive, the Bavarian automaker is certainly no stranger to whimsy. The latest—the excellent and downright desirable M2 Dakar—is only one of many highlights. But with over 30 years of foolin’, a few stand above. Looking back, here are some of our favorite April Fools jokes from BMW.

BMW Optiglass (1995)

“You don’t need glasses. You need a BMW,” is the tagline for one of our favorite BMW hoaxes, BMW Optiglass. The automaker “introduced” it in 1995, claiming that “58% of drivers wear or need glasses when driving,” so “3, 5, 7, and 8 Series BMWs can be fitted with Optiglass—the perfect solution for those who suffer from less than 20/20 vision.” The joke went on to state that a switch mounted on the dashboard could change the “refractive index” of the windshield, creating a “lens that suits all drivers.” There was even a memory function that could save selections, accommodating a wide range of drivers!

BMW WAIL (1997)

“A BMW for the animal kingdom,” indeed. WAIL was a concept—but, more importantly, a joke—BMW ran with that allowed drivers to communicate with nature. The doctors at the Bavarian Institute of Zoology apparently devised a way to generate frequencies outside the human ear’s normal range (20,000+ Hz) as a method of clearing animals from the road by emitting a high-frequency pitch from the vehicle’s Park Distance Control System. WAIL—or the Wildlife Acoustic Information Link—was “available from April 1 on selected models,” but only in the UK.

SHEF technology from BMW (2004)

Satellite Hypersensitive Electromagnetic Foodration technology, or SHEF, allowed drivers to cook their dinners from their car. Buttons decked out the bezel of the then tiny iDrive screen, emblazoned with words you might feel more comfortable reading in your kitchen rather than car, such as “grill” and “oven.” BMW even touted a camera system that allowed you to monitor your meals progress, and why wouldn’t you with recipe suggestions like “chicken a la M42.” Recipes were on a separate page that the ad redirected to.

BMW Uninvents the Wheel (2005)

BMW’s 2005 ad in the UK claimed that the EU was banning right-hand drive cars, and that BMW “uninvents the wheel.” Hands free steering was the way to go, the ad claimed, relying on a combination of voice commands and sensors for the car to find its way. BMW claimed that when you entered/exited the UK, driver and passengers could switch sides, which the retractable gauges and pedals would accommodate. In case drivers weren’t yet comfortable, a padded metal bar could be “elicited from the dash” for drivers to lean on. It’s still better than the stupid Tesla yoke.

M3 Pickup Truck (2011)

Arguably one of the most iconic hoaxes BMW has pulled, because it was, well, real, the M3 pickup was an E92 M3 sporting a targo roof and chopped off at the rear, offering the convenience and style of both open top cruising and an open bed. Claimed to be the “world’s fastest pickup,” and at the time it likely would have been, the M3 Pickup touted up to 450 kg of capacity and 420 horsepower. The ad teased the car as being set up on test drives of the Nürburgring “ahead of its April 1 debut,” cluing in many readers. It concluded with the clarification that the M3 Pickup is, sadly, a one-off.

The newest April Fools joke out of Bavaria is already one of my favorites, but we’d love to hear about the ones you think should’ve made the cut in the comments below.