MINI is set to delight its drivers with a playful and expressive new feature: “Emoji Mode,” coming soon to all current MINI models equipped with dynamic taillights. Available via a simple over-the-air update starting April 1st, this new function is enabled by Remote Software Upgrade technology, already deployed on over 10 million BMW Group vehicles—no dealer visit required. With the introduction of Emoji Mode, MINI is once again redefining how we connect on the road. Whether it’s a quick thank you, a warm greeting, or even a cheeky flirtation, MINI drivers can now use their taillights to share emojis with fellow road users.

The dynamic taillights of the current MINI range are central to this innovation. The new Emoji Mode is especially suited to urban traffic, making it easier than ever to send short, friendly messages to the driver behind. In the first official images, we see the MINI Aceman JCW (J05) cheerfully lighting up its rear lights with a friendly wave, a raised thumbs-up, and several heart gestures—ideal for a bit of playful charm or a small “thank you” for thoughtful driving.

Drivers can easily select emojis via the brand’s signature 24-centimeter circular OLED display, where a dedicated menu offers a variety of expressive icons. When braking, the selected emoji lights up alongside the third brake light, and for legal reasons, each emoji appears for no longer than three seconds at a time. To enhance ease of use, MINI’s system also makes three intelligent emoji suggestions based on the driving context, offering real-time mood-matching options for the driver.

At launch, only positive and friendly symbols will be available. However, MINI hints that future updates could unlock a wider emotional palette—acknowledging that not every traffic encounter warrants a smile. The brand says the Emoji Mode will remain exclusive to the MINI brand at least until April 1, 2026. Once again, MINI proves that “unreal” doesn’t exist in its vocabulary.