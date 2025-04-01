BMW of North America has announced its U.S. sales results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing a positive trajectory for both BMW and MINI brands. The BMW brand experienced a 3.7% increase in sales, delivering 87,615 vehicles compared to 84,475 in the same period last year. MINI also saw a notable rise, with sales climbing 9.5% to 6,976 vehicles from 6,369 in Q1 2024. The introduction of the all-new MINI Countryman and Cooper models contributed to MINI’s sales growth.

A significant contributor to BMW’s growth is the surge in battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales. In Q1 2025, BMW sold 13,538 BEVs, marking a 26.4% increase over the 10,713 units sold during the same period in 2024. The BMW i4 led this segment with 7,125 units sold—a 57% jump from the previous year’s 4,537 units. The BMW iX also performed well, with sales rising 23.1% to 3,626 units. Conversely, the BMW i5 and i7 experienced slight declines, with sales of 1,899 and 888 units, representing decreases of 15.2% and 10.4%, respectively. The new 2026 BMW iX entered production in March, so the next quarter could see a new rise in iX sales.

Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW of North America, expressed satisfaction with the quarter’s performance, emphasizing the strength of BMW’s U.S. production network and the appeal of its product lineup. He highlighted that the majority of BMW vehicles sold in the U.S. are also assembled domestically, underscoring the company’s commitment to local manufacturing.

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Total 2025 Total 2024 % i4 7,125 4,537 57% 7,125 4,537 57% i5 1,899 2,239 -15.2% 1,899 2,239 -15.2% i7 888 991 -10.4% 888 991 -10.4% iX 3,626 2,945 23.1% 3,626 2,945 23.1% 13,538 10,713 26.4% 13,538 10,713 26.4%