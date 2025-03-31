While most of BMW’s SUVs call Spartanburg, South Carolina home, that’s not the case for any of the electric vehicles. All of BMW’s electric vehicles are assembled in Germany before being imported to the US, so they’ll all feel the full force of the new tariffs. With a 25 percent tax coming at the ’em, they’ll be significantly more expensive for BMW to import than before. Sadly, it’s more than likely that consumers will bear the brunt of the cost increase. But how much, exactly, can we expect popular BMW EVs like the iX and i4 to rise in the coming weeks? The answer is still unknown but in this exercise, we will assume that some models will increase by 25 percent.

BMW i4 Price Increase

The current i4 lineup includes three variants: the i4 eDrive40, i4 xDrive40, and i4 M50. The least pricey is the eDrive40, starting at $57,900. Assuming a 5 percent markup from OEM to dealer, invoice is somewhere around $55,005. Hiking that up an additional 25 percent means the barrier to entry for a new i4 becomes $71,651, an increase of $13,751. For the record, that’s also about where the range-topping M50 models start before tariffs go into effect. At the other end of the spectrum, the i4 M50 sees an even more drastic price increase. Its current starting price of $70,700 could swell to somewhere around $87,490.

BMW i5 Price Increase

Like the i4, the BMW i5 comes in three different flavors. The i5 eDrive40 starts at $67,100, the i5 xDrive40 commands $70,100, and the i5 M60 caps the lineup and starts at $84,100. Assuming, again, the same 5 percent markup from OEM to dealer, the i5 eDrive40 balloons to $83,036. The i5 M60 breaks the six-figure mark with new tariffs in place, ending up with a new base price of $104,074.

BMW i7 Price Increase

The BMW i7 is already a pretty expensive car, but tariffs will do nothing to alleviate that. Today, you can choose from the $105,700 i7 eDrive50, $124,200 i7 xDrive60, and i7 M70, which commands $168,500. While margins typically grow slightly at this price point, will keep the same 5 percent markup in place for continuity’s sake. Frankly, it’s also only a couple percentage points of difference, which ultimately won’t make a huge mark on the already tremendous price increase. The i7 eDrive50’s new base price is $130,804, or about an entire Miata more expensive in a world before tariffs. The i7 M70 crests $200,000 with a new MSRP of $208,519.

BMW iX Price Increase

The new-for-2026 (ish) iX now has three trim levels, including a new entry level model, the iX xDrive45. The xDrive45 starts at $75,150 and the mid-level iX xDrive60 starts at $88,500. Let’s start at the top: the iX M70, today, starts at $111,500. After tariffs, the price could go as high as $137,981. The baseline for the iX now becomes two dollars shy of $93,000.

While we don’t know exactly where prices will land as the dust has yet to settle, one things for sure: it’s going to get a lot pricier to buy a BMW, electric or otherwise.